Nicolette Scorsese’s bio: where is Mary from Christmas Vacation now?

Nicolette is an American model and actress best known for playing Mary in the movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Although she hasn't acted in 21 years, her great performances in films and television shows such as Boxing Helena and Girls in Prison are still remembered.

Who played Mary in Christmas Vacation? The role was played by Nicolette. Mary was a young woman working in a store with who Clark Griswold was flirting during the Christmas Vacation.

Profile summary

Full name: Nicolette Scorsese

Nicolette Scorsese Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 6th January 1954

6th January 1954 Age: 67 years (as of 2021)

67 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 177

177 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-35

34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-88

86-66-88 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Relationship status: Single

Single Children: 1

1 Daughter: Shiloh Duffy

Shiloh Duffy Profession: Actress and model

Nicolette Scorsese's biography

Nicolette Scorsese from Christmas Vacation was born on 6th January 1954. Unfortunately, there is no information about Nicolette Scorsese's parents and siblings.

How old is Mary from Christmas Vacation?

Nicolette is 67 years old as of 2021.

Is Nicolette Scorsese related to Martin Scorsese?

Are Nicolette and Martin Scorsese related? Many people question if Nicolette is connected to Martin Scorsese, the famed director. Despite working in the entertainment world, Nicolette and Martin are not related; they simply share a surname.

Career

Nicolette began her modelling and acting career after completing her education. In 1985, the actress first appeared in the action-adventure television series The A-Team as Cindys.

In 1989, she landed a major role in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, a Christmas family comedy film. Between 1989 to 2000, she performed in a number of films and television programs before taking a break from acting. She has not taken on any acting roles since then.

Below are her acting credits.

TV series

1995-2000: NYPD Blue as Francine

as Francine 1995: ER as Pamela

as Pamela 1994: Rebel Highway as Suzy

as Suzy 1994: L.A. Law as Holly

as Holly 1987: Charles in Charge as Louise

as Louise 1985: The A-Team as Cindys

Films

1998: Lone Greasers as Excelsior

as Excelsior 1996: The Ultimate Lie as Eileen

as Eileen 1994: Girls in Prison as Suzy

as Suzy 1993: The Waiter

1993: Boxing Helena as Fantasy Lover / Nurse

as Fantasy Lover / Nurse 1993: Aspen Extreme as Tina

as Tina 1989: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation as Mary

as Mary 1988: Perfect Victims as Melissa Cody

Personal life

Mary from Christmas Vacation is currently single and concentrating on raising her daughter. In terms of previous relationships, Nicolette dated Jellybean Benitez in 1988.

The model also dated American actor, director, producer and screenwriter Sean Penn. Nicolette Scorsese and Sean Penn began dating in the 1990s, and their first public appearance was at the New York State Armoury's First Annual International Rock Awards.

They broke up after a year of dating. Nicolette also had a relationship with model Antonio Sabato Jr, whom she met while pursuing a modelling career.

The actress also dated Billy Duffy, a British rock musician, in the late 1990s. Nicolette and Billy have a daughter named Shiloh Duffy, even though they are not married.

Body measurements

Actress Nicolette Scorsese's height is 5 feet 10 inches (177 cm), and she weighs 132 lbs (60 kgs). Her measurements are 34-26-35 inches. The actress has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Where is Nicolette Scorsese now?

You may be wondering, "Where is Mary from Christmas Vacation now?" or "Where is Nicolette Scorsese today?" She has managed to maintain a discreet life. She isn't active on any social media sites and hasn't appeared at any red carpet events.

Nicolette Scorsese has appeared in several films and television shows, the most recent of which was NYPD Blue in 2000. However, she has managed to keep a low profile, and little is known about her present endeavours.

