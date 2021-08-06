Nicolette Scorsese’s bio: where is Mary from Christmas Vacation now?
Nicolette is an American model and actress best known for playing Mary in the movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Although she hasn't acted in 21 years, her great performances in films and television shows such as Boxing Helena and Girls in Prison are still remembered.
Who played Mary in Christmas Vacation? The role was played by Nicolette. Mary was a young woman working in a store with who Clark Griswold was flirting during the Christmas Vacation.
Profile summary
- Full name: Nicolette Scorsese
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 6th January 1954
- Age: 67 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'10"
- Height in centimetres: 177
- Weight in pounds: 132
- Weight in kilograms: 60
- Body measurements in inches: 34-26-35
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-88
- Hair colour: Light brown
- Eye colour: Blue
- Relationship status: Single
- Children: 1
- Daughter: Shiloh Duffy
- Profession: Actress and model
Nicolette Scorsese's biography
Nicolette Scorsese from Christmas Vacation was born on 6th January 1954. Unfortunately, there is no information about Nicolette Scorsese's parents and siblings.
How old is Mary from Christmas Vacation?
Nicolette is 67 years old as of 2021.
Is Nicolette Scorsese related to Martin Scorsese?
Are Nicolette and Martin Scorsese related? Many people question if Nicolette is connected to Martin Scorsese, the famed director. Despite working in the entertainment world, Nicolette and Martin are not related; they simply share a surname.
Career
Nicolette began her modelling and acting career after completing her education. In 1985, the actress first appeared in the action-adventure television series The A-Team as Cindys.
In 1989, she landed a major role in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, a Christmas family comedy film. Between 1989 to 2000, she performed in a number of films and television programs before taking a break from acting. She has not taken on any acting roles since then.
Below are her acting credits.
TV series
- 1995-2000: NYPD Blue as Francine
- 1995: ER as Pamela
- 1994: Rebel Highway as Suzy
- 1994: L.A. Law as Holly
- 1987: Charles in Charge as Louise
- 1985: The A-Team as Cindys
Films
- 1998: Lone Greasers as Excelsior
- 1996: The Ultimate Lie as Eileen
- 1994: Girls in Prison as Suzy
- 1993: The Waiter
- 1993: Boxing Helena as Fantasy Lover / Nurse
- 1993: Aspen Extreme as Tina
- 1989: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation as Mary
- 1988: Perfect Victims as Melissa Cody
Personal life
Mary from Christmas Vacation is currently single and concentrating on raising her daughter. In terms of previous relationships, Nicolette dated Jellybean Benitez in 1988.
The model also dated American actor, director, producer and screenwriter Sean Penn. Nicolette Scorsese and Sean Penn began dating in the 1990s, and their first public appearance was at the New York State Armoury's First Annual International Rock Awards.
They broke up after a year of dating. Nicolette also had a relationship with model Antonio Sabato Jr, whom she met while pursuing a modelling career.
The actress also dated Billy Duffy, a British rock musician, in the late 1990s. Nicolette and Billy have a daughter named Shiloh Duffy, even though they are not married.
Body measurements
Actress Nicolette Scorsese's height is 5 feet 10 inches (177 cm), and she weighs 132 lbs (60 kgs). Her measurements are 34-26-35 inches. The actress has light brown hair and blue eyes.
Where is Nicolette Scorsese now?
You may be wondering, "Where is Mary from Christmas Vacation now?" or "Where is Nicolette Scorsese today?" She has managed to maintain a discreet life. She isn't active on any social media sites and hasn't appeared at any red carpet events.
Nicolette Scorsese has appeared in several films and television shows, the most recent of which was NYPD Blue in 2000. However, she has managed to keep a low profile, and little is known about her present endeavours.
