Mark Grossman’s bio: age, wife, movies, The Young and the Restless
Mark Grossman is an American actor best known for his portrayal as Adam Newman in The Young and the Restless, a classic daytime drama. What else is known about the actor?
He is a successful model who has worked for Next Management and Ford/Robert Black Agency in addition to his acting career.
Mark Grossman's profile summary
- Full name: Mark Grossman
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 3rd February 1987
- Mark Grossman's age: 34 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: Columbia, Maryland, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: German and Polish
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet and inches: 6'1"
- Height in centimetres: 185
- Relationship status: Dating
- Girlfriend: Sharon Case
- Occupation: Actor
- Net worth: $2 million
- Twitter: @MarkGrossman
- Instagram: @mgrossman18
Mark Grossman's bio
The talented actor was born on 3rd February 1987 in Columbia, Maryland, USA. He belongs to German and Polish descent and holds American nationality.
He grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, where he completed his education.
How old is Mark Grossman?
As of 2021, he is 34 years old.
Acting career
Mark began his acting career appearing in the short film Choices Made as a drug dealer. He also acted in another short film, The Snow Globe, as Logan.
His first television role was in 2014 in the series Hustle as Dan which he appeared in four different seasons. He is also famous for his role in movies like Nightmare Cinema and Babysitter's Nightmare.
He has also received honours for his work. He was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Awards for his Outstanding Performance in a Drama series.
Mark Grossman's movies and television series
Below are TV series and films the actor has appeared in.
- 2019-2021: The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman
- 2021: Two Cents From a Pariah as Adam Wenscombe
- 2018: Babysitter's Nightmare as Jeremy
- 2018: Nightmare Cinema as David
- 2018: Famous in Love as Shane/London
- 2018: Ouija House as Nick
- 2017: Get Big as Ernie Wolf
- 2017: Stasis as Lancer
- 2017: Before I got Famous as Handsome Man
- 2016: Double Mommy as Brent
- 2016: Stalked by My Doctor: The Return as Garth
- 2016: South32 as Donny
- 2016: The Other Wife as Jay
- 2016: Break-Up Nightmare as Troy
- 2016: Durant's Never Closes as College Kid
- 2015: Fashion Film: Good for You as Husband
- 2015: Entourage as Groomsman
- 2015: Seven Hours in Heaven as Ryan
- 2014: Silent Hill Internal Prison as Walter
- 2014: Beauty Queen Murders as Rick
- 2014: ABCs of Death 2 as Curt
- 2014: Family Dinner as Lukas
- 2014: New Skin as Terence
- 2014: Hustler as Dan
- 2014: James Joyce's After the Race
- 2014: Edgar Allan Poe's The Cask
- 2014: James Joyce's Two Gallants
- 2013: The Stranger as Joseph
- 2013: Cowboy Zombies as Wyatt
- 2013: Maybe Tomorrow as Arkansas
- 2012: The Snow Globe as Logan
- 2012: Choices Made as Drug Dealer
Is Adam leaving The Young and the Restless?
The character of Adam Newman made Mark Grossman even more prominent. He has been a part of the series since 2019; although there have been reports that he would be leaving, these speculations have yet to be proven.
Who is actor Mark Grossman's wife?
The 33-year-old has never been married. So, is Mark Grossman single? The actor is currently dating Sharon Case, a co-star from The Young and the Restless.
What is Mark Grossman's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has a net worth of $2 million.
Mark Grossman is an extremely private individual who has revealed very little personal information to the world. However, his numerous roles, particularly his most recent role in The Young and the Restless, show how talented and outgoing he is.
