Mark Grossman’s bio: age, wife, movies, The Young and the Restless

Mark Grossman is an American actor best known for his portrayal as Adam Newman in The Young and the Restless, a classic daytime drama. What else is known about the actor?

Mark Grossman is seen at movie South32 premiere at Crest Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo:gotpap

Source: Getty Images

He is a successful model who has worked for Next Management and Ford/Robert Black Agency in addition to his acting career.

Mark Grossman's profile summary

Full name: Mark Grossman

Mark Grossman Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3rd February 1987

3rd February 1987 Mark Grossman's age: 34 years (as of 2021)

34 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Columbia, Maryland, United States

Columbia, Maryland, United States Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: German and Polish

German and Polish Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet and inches: 6'1"

6'1" Height in centimetres: 185

185 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Sharon Case

Sharon Case Occupation: Actor

Actor Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Twitter: @MarkGrossman

@MarkGrossman Instagram: @mgrossman18

Mark Grossman's bio

The talented actor was born on 3rd February 1987 in Columbia, Maryland, USA. He belongs to German and Polish descent and holds American nationality.

He grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, where he completed his education.

How old is Mark Grossman?

Mark posing for photo.Photo: @mgrossman18

Source: Instagram

As of 2021, he is 34 years old.

Acting career

Mark began his acting career appearing in the short film Choices Made as a drug dealer. He also acted in another short film, The Snow Globe, as Logan.

His first television role was in 2014 in the series Hustle as Dan which he appeared in four different seasons. He is also famous for his role in movies like Nightmare Cinema and Babysitter's Nightmare.

He has also received honours for his work. He was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Awards for his Outstanding Performance in a Drama series.

Mark Grossman's movies and television series

Below are TV series and films the actor has appeared in.

2019-2021: The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman

as Adam Newman 2021: Two Cents From a Pariah as Adam Wenscombe

as Adam Wenscombe 2018: Babysitter's Nightmare as Jeremy

as Jeremy 2018: Nightmare Cinema as David

as David 2018: Famous in Love as Shane/London

as Shane/London 2018: Ouija House as Nick

as Nick 2017: Get Big as Ernie Wolf

as Ernie Wolf 2017: Stasis as Lancer

as Lancer 2017: Before I got Famous as Handsome Man

as Handsome Man 2016: Double Mommy as Brent

as Brent 2016: Stalked by My Doctor: The Return as Garth

as Garth 2016: South32 as Donny

as Donny 2016: The Other Wife as Jay

as Jay 2016: Break-Up Nightmare as Troy

as Troy 2016: Durant's Never Closes as College Kid

as College Kid 2015: Fashion Film: Good for You as Husband

as Husband 2015: Entourage as Groomsman

as Groomsman 2015: Seven Hours in Heaven as Ryan

as Ryan 2014: Silent Hill Internal Prison as Walter

as Walter 2014: Beauty Queen Murders as Rick

as Rick 2014: ABCs of Death 2 as Curt

as Curt 2014: Family Dinner as Lukas

as Lukas 2014: New Skin as Terence

as Terence 2014: Hustler as Dan

as Dan 2014: James Joyce's After the Race

2014: Edgar Allan Poe's The Cask

2014: James Joyce's Two Gallants

2013: The Stranger as Joseph

2013: Cowboy Zombies as Wyatt

as Wyatt 2013: Maybe Tomorrow as Arkansas

as Arkansas 2012: The Snow Globe as Logan

as Logan 2012: Choices Made as Drug Dealer

Is Adam leaving The Young and the Restless?

The character of Adam Newman made Mark Grossman even more prominent. He has been a part of the series since 2019; although there have been reports that he would be leaving, these speculations have yet to be proven.

Who is actor Mark Grossman's wife?

Mark posing for a photo during a photoshoot. Photo: @mgrossman18.

Source: Instagram

The 33-year-old has never been married. So, is Mark Grossman single? The actor is currently dating Sharon Case, a co-star from The Young and the Restless.

What is Mark Grossman's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has a net worth of $2 million.

Mark Grossman is an extremely private individual who has revealed very little personal information to the world. However, his numerous roles, particularly his most recent role in The Young and the Restless, show how talented and outgoing he is.

READ ALSO: Vanessa Simmons' biography: age, siblings, net worth, husband

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Vanessa Simmons. She is a well-known American actress, producer, and entrepreneur. The actress rose to fame after her family was featured on the MTV reality show Run's House.

She is the mother of one child and has six siblings. Check out her biography to learn more about her.

Source: Legit Nigeria