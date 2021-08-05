The Lagos state House of Assembly has resolved to cut down the pension benefits for the former governors of the state

The resolution was reached on Thursday, August 5, during plenary after approving the report of the committee on the establishment

According to the members of the House, the pension of former governors would be reduced by 50 percent

Alausa, Lagos - Members of the Lagos state House of Assembly on Thursday, August 5, approved the report of its committee on the establishment which recommended the reduction of pensions to former governors and other affected officials by 50%.

A statement made available to Legit.ng by Eromosele Ebhomele, the chief press secretary to the speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said that the committee also expunged the provision of houses in Abuja and Lagos for former governors as stipulated in an earlier law operated by the state.

The report further showed a reduction in the number of vehicles to be made available to former governors and their deputies.

The speaker suggested that former governors should get two vehicles (a car and a van) instead of three as recommended by the committee.

He also suggested that the amended bill should provide that the cars be changed every four years instead of the three years recommended by the report.

While some of the lawmakers at plenary had suggested for an upward review of the pension for the affected public office holders by 75%, others urged that the pension remain as stipulated in the old law.

Obasa, however, argued that it should be left at 50%, especially as the report had recommended the removal of houses and reduced other benefits.

Recalling the recent murder of the president of Haiti, Obasa said it was necessary to also secure the lives of the former officeholders.

He said:

"By virtue of my office, I have seen former speakers who we just had to intervene in their lives because of the situations they found themselves in outside the office. We have also seen former governors in a very bad situation."

Obasa noted the argument of his colleagues that the projected downward review of the pension for the former governors and others could also be affected by inflation and other economic considerations but reminded that the House must meet the wishes of the people one of which is a cut in the cost of governance.

