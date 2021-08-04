A lot of allegations have been mounted on the executive members of the PDP after the party was hit with the resignation of top officials

One of those who have come under serious attack is the national chairman of the opposition party, Prince Uche Secondus

Some of the former officers of the PDP have described Secondus as someone who lacks the skills to lead the party

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Some former national deputies of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have opened up on why they resigned on Tuesday, August 3.

Some of the former officers who spoke with Daily Trust after their resignation made serious claims against the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

Among many misgivings, they claimed that Secondus has met with them only thrice since they were elected in 2017.

The former officials said Secondus lacks what it takes to lead the PDP (Photo: PDP)

Source: Twitter

Secondus lacks managerial capacity

They also alleged that the chairman lacks the managerial skills to handle the administrative affairs of the opposition party, adding that he sees them as appendages forced on him by the PDP's constitution.

One of them lamented:

“The national chairman of PDP is not competent to manage the affairs of the party. He lacks the managerial capacity to manage PDP.

“To him, we are just a necessary evil to be tolerated but never to be catered for. We all have our constituencies and our followers but from the way we are being treated, it appears they see us as nothing but appendages forced on them by the party’s constitution."

Even worse, he went on to allege that members of the National Working Committee (NWC) visit governors during festive periods and collect money without sharing anything with them.

His words:

“It is not as if he called us; on those three occasions, we sought audience with him and the most annoying part is that during Christmas and Sallah festivities, the NWC would visit our governors. They would collect money and other items but I can tell you that they don’t share anything with the deputies.”

PDP crisis heightens

Meanwhile, the call for the resignation of Secondus had split the party as the crisis reached its peak on Tuesday, August 3, following the resignation of seven members.

While some governors endorsed the resignation of Secondus, others want the party chairman to remain as the leader of the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng gathered that the members of the party's NWC who resigned on Tuesday, August 3, based their grouse on what they termed as Secondus' poor leadership.

The governors took different positions for and against the Secondus-led NWC, saying that eight out of 14 governors are for Secondus while three are against him and that the remaining three are sitting on the fence.

Source: Legit.ng