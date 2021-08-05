The Peoples Democratic Party has spoken about measures it has put in place to resolve the current crisis in the party

The PDP has been embroiled in an internal crisis, which has resulted in some major stakeholders defecting to other parties

Leaders in the party have assured Nigerians that the PDP will overcome its challenges and provide leadership qualities for the country

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has included some governors and former ministers as members of the committee set up to solve the crisis which has plagued the party.

The Cable reported that the former Senate president, David Mark, made the announcement on Thursday, August 5, after a closed-door meeting of the board of trustees (BoT) at the party headquarters in Abuja.

PDP leaders said they are determined to restore peace to the party. Photo: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Other officials expected at the meeting include former governors, members of the national assembly, members of the national working committee (NWC) of the party.

Mark stated that the committee will holistically look at the problems within PDP. He said the group will also work out a better environment to make the party more united.

The Nation reported that leaders of the party urged members to remain calm and orderly, as they proceed with urgent consultations and initiatives to resolve the issues within the PDP.

The elders assured the PDP will overcome its challenges and provide leadership qualities for Nigerians.

Atiku Abubakar calls on PDP to embrace unity

Meanwhile, a former presidential candidate on the platform of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the leadership of the party to embrace unity and settle the difference of aggrieved members.

Atiku, in a statement released on Thursday, August 5, by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, noted that the opposition party cannot allow internal rivalry to tear it apart because this will mean the birth of what he called a one-party system in Nigeria, The Cable reported.

The former vice president explained that if the PDP implodes, Nigerians who look up to it for their redemption will suffer untold economic hardship, PM News also reported.

APC chairman, executive members defect to PDP

In another news, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kwande local government area of Benue, Iorfa Dzoho, with some committee members and executives from about five councils have dropped their membership.

The defectors have also pledged to follow a former senatorial candidate in the state, Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, who recently defected to the PDP.

Speaking on what influenced his decision on Wednesday, August 4, Dzoho noted that he and the rest left the APC because it marginalised a lot of party chieftains and members, especially during the last ward congresses, Vanguard reported.

Source: Legit.ng