Minister Oyetola inaugurates Nigerian Shippers’ Council Board led by Dr Ibrahim Shehu Shema

Board aimed at enhancing accountability and efficiency in Nigeria's marine and blue economy sector

Shema emphasizes commitment to regulatory oversight and trade facilitation improvements

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated the newly constituted Board of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), with a former Governor of Katsina State, Dr Ibrahim Shehu Shema, appointed as Chairman.

Shema, who governed Katsina state for eight years, was inaugurated alongside 10 other members, following the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, Oyetola described the event as a critical step towards strengthening institutional governance and accountability in the marine and blue economy sector.

“Today’s event is more than a ceremonial rite; it represents the activation of institutional governance, the entrenchment of accountability, and the commencement of a renewed phase of purposeful oversight within our Marine and Blue Economy sector,” the minister said.

Tinubu approves board to drive sectoral reforms

Oyetola said the constitution of the board underscored President Tinubu’s commitment to good governance, institutional effectiveness and the strategic repositioning of the marine and blue economy as a key driver of national development.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is implementing comprehensive reforms aimed at improving port efficiency and competitiveness, strengthening trade facilitation, enhancing marine transportation, deepening fisheries and aquaculture development, expanding coastal and maritime opportunities, and safeguarding environmental sustainability.

He noted that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, as the designated port economic regulator, occupies a critical position in promoting efficiency, fairness and transparency in port pricing, charges and service delivery.

“The effective discharge of this mandate is essential to reducing the cost of doing business, protecting the interests of shippers and strengthening Nigeria’s competitiveness in regional and global commerce,” Oyetola said.

FG charges board on oversight, professionalism

The minister reminded board members of their public trust, stressing that while management handles day-to-day operations, the board is responsible for policy guidance, strategic direction and vigilant oversight in line with the law.

He urged the board to work in harmony with the management of the council, guided by professionalism and mutual respect, warning against conflicts or distractions that could undermine institutional performance.

“This board must never become a routine forum. Every meeting must be purposeful, every deliberation must lead to clear and actionable decisions, and every decision must advance efficiency, fairness and competitiveness in the maritime sector,” he said.

Oyetola assured the board of the ministry’s full support and collaboration, expressing confidence that members would justify the trust reposed in them through integrity, discipline and demonstrable results.

Shema pledges commitment to mandate

In his acceptance remarks, the board chairman, Dr Shema, thanked President Tinubu and the minister for the opportunity to serve, pledging that the board would discharge its responsibilities with diligence and integrity.

He said the board would focus on strengthening regulatory oversight, embracing best practices, enhancing the use of technology, and supporting reforms aimed at improving trade facilitation and revenue generation in the maritime sector.

“We assure you that this board will remain faithful to the mandate of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and work to enhance efficiency, fairness and competitiveness in the sector, in line with existing laws and government policies,” Shema said.

Members of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council Board

Other members of the board include Pius Akutah (MON), Chief Emi Membere-Otaji (OON), Chief John Aluya, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, Hon. Funmilayo Olasehinde, Engr. (Dr) Funmilola Rashidat Adeoti, Mele Kolo Giadem, Mrs Hafsatu Mohammed, Hon. Maharazu Adamu Dayi, and Mrs Uzoamaka Okereke.

The inauguration formally signals the commencement of the board’s tenure under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

