The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may make wholesome changes to its national leadership anytime soon

This is due to a recent Supreme Court judgement that questioned the party's decision to have a serving governor as its interim national chairman

Stakeholders of the ruling party are now set to take drastic decisions that will ensure the anomaly is fixed before on time

FCT, Abuja - A report by The Punch newspaper indicates that stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are considering an overhaul of the party’s current leadership structure to avoid a legal booby trap after a Supreme Court verdict questioned the existence of the APC's interim committee.

According to the report, leaders of the APC have started considering the removal of the chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party, Mai Mala Buni.

The Buni-led interim exco of the APC might give way for a new leadership. Photo credit: Yobe state government

Source: Facebook

APC stakeholders mull new National Working Committee

It was also learnt that among the plans of the party was the reconstitution of the interim panel after the removal of governors who are part of the committee.

Apart from Buni, who is the Yobe state governor, his counterparts in Niger and Osun, Sani Bello and Gboyega Oyetola are members of the panel.

The crisis in the party already took a turn for the worse as a member, Okosisi Ngwu, approached the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory and asked it to dissolve the Buni-led committee and nullify all the actions taken by it.

Party members spoiling for a showdown

The Nation newspaper reports that already, many party members are spoiling for a showdown with the caretaker committee, which they believe has overstayed its welcome.

According to the report, they are already angling for a new National Working Committee (NWC) to be put in place as soon as possible.

But, those who are conversant with developments in the party in the past have warned against a further delay of the election of the new NWC members, who will preside over the 2023 general elections.

They warned that if the national officers are not elected on time and given enough time to settle down, the party may find itself in the same position it was in 2019.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that on the instruction of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN is reportedly working out a safe option to resolve the internal political crisis in the APC. T

Legit.ng gathered that VP Osinbajo has been holding consultations with party leaders and governors on a solution that will save the party from future legal traps and at the same time be acceptable to all within the APC.

Last week, the Vice President was said to have held his first legal review session with lawyers in the federal executive council where the issue was discussed and later also engaged in wide consultations with APC governors just before the ward congresses on Saturday, July 31.

Minister of state for labour and productivity, Festus Keyamo had earlier warned the APC of imminent legal tussles if Buni remains the party's caretaker chairman.

The minister advised the party in a leaked memo released on Wednesday, July 28, against going ahead with its planned congresses under Buni's leadership.

According to him, the party will be running foul of the law if Buni continues to preside over its affairs.

