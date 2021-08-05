Yoruba actress, Adebimpe Oyebade has taken to social media with beautiful words in celebration of her mum's 61st birthday

The movie star shared a series of videos where her mum was dancing joyfully in different outfits and places

Mo Bimpe described her beautiful mum as a virtuous woman, role model, prayer warrior and teacher

Popular Yoruba actress, Adebimpe Oyebade, fondly called Mo Bimpe has described her mum with endearing words on the occasion of her 61st birthday.

The actress, in a recent post on Instagram, noted that even though her mum is in her sixties, she still looks sixteen.

Mo Bimpe celebrates mum on social media Photo credit: @mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

A virtuous woman

Mo Bimpe went on in her post to describe her mum as an exemplary role model who is her biggest critic as well as her fan.

The actress disclosed that if she could be half the woman her virtuous mum is, her children would be fortunate and blessed.

She appreciated her mum for her kind support over the years as well as for the lessons instilled in her.

Excerpt from her post read:

"Today is our birthday. 61 like 16. Dear Queen Mother, You are my rock star, my role model, my exemplar, My no1 fan , my no1 critic, my manager, my teacher, my idol. My world best, my prayer warrior, My best friend. olori laafin, A virtuous woman! If I can be half the person you are, my Children will surely be fortunate and blessed. I love you for your kind support throughout the years."

Check out the post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate with Mo Bimpe

Adedimejilateef:

"Happy birthday mum, May the grace of God never depart from you."

Jideawobona:

"Happy Birthday my sweet mummy."

Mercyebosele:

"Happy birthday to your mum."

Korad_closet:

"Happy birthday mummy."

Temitopearemu_017:

"Happy birthday mummy. We love you ma."

Mo Bimpe acquires second car in three months

Mo Bimpe became a proud owner of two cars, both within the space of three months this year.

The official handle of the dealership she bought the car from, @unqiue.motors made the announcement on Instagram and revealed that it was her second purchase from them.

They also shared videos of the moment the actress got her key and papers which was laden with appreciation and prayers.

Source: Legit