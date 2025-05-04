Arsenal have been told not to pay tribute to Liverpool with a guard of honour when both teams clash

The Gunners have a date with the new Premier League champions at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, May 11

Chelsea welcomed the Reds to the Stamford Bridge with a guard of honour, an idea Troy Deeney sees as humiliating

Former Watford captain Troy Deeney has told Arsenal to ignore the idea of giving Liverpool a guard of honour when both teams meet.

Premier League champions-elect Liverpool will welcome the Gunners to Anfield on Sunday, May 11, as the season gradually comes to an end.

Liverpool confirmed themselves as this season's league champions when they defeated Tottenham 5-1 last weekend, as Arsenal are far behind in second place for now.

While tradition calls for a guard of honour for the new winners, former Watford striker Troy Deeney believes the Gunners should forget the "humiliating" gesture.

Deeney told SunSport:

"And next weekend, presumably, Arsenal will do the same. But like so many other things in modern football, it’s something I will never understand.

"Frankly, I think it’s a load of old b*****ks. It’s not so much a mark of respect as a humiliation for the team lining up to give the champions a little clap.

"It is as if Chelsea and Arsenal and everyone who plays the champs for the rest of the season, is saying, ‘Well done, we’re perfectly happy you beat us’."

Chelsea give Liverpool guard of honour

Liverpool won the prestigious prize with four games remaining, leading second-placed Arsenal by 15 points under head coach Arne Slot’s.

Chelsea gave the new champions a guard of honour when the Reds visited the Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 4.

Ahead of the encounter, the Blues manager disclosed that his side would respect tradition.

Maresca said, via Mirror:

“It's tradition. We have to do that, and we are going to do that. They won the Premier League, so they deserve it. In terms of the gap between us and Liverpool, it is there, you can see this clearly.

"My feeling is we are [moving] in the right direction and hopefully this gap can be smaller and smaller.

“The difference is they have been consistent compared to us. For part of the season we were very good, and then we lost some games."

Arsenal lose to Bournemouth

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal were beaten by AFC Bournemouth in a Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

English midfielder Declan Rice put the Gunners ahead in the 34th minute, and the first half ended 1-0 in their favour. However, the tide turned drastically in the second half.

In-demand defender Dean Huijsen levelled the score for Bournemouth in the 67th minute, followed by Evanilson’s decisive goal in the 75th, securing a victory over Arsenal.

It was Bournemouth’s first-ever win against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

