Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani has melted the hearts of her fans and followers on social media after sharing some adorable videos with them

The videos captured the heavily pregnant fashion stylist and her hubby, Segun Wealth, in what appeared to be a maternity shoot session

Fans and colleagues in the industry flooded the comment section with lovely words for the celebrity couple

Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani and her hubby, Segun Wealth, are expecting their first child together in a matter of a few months’ time.

The serial entrepreneur recently shared some adorable videos on her Instagram page in which she put her massive baby bump on display.

Toyin Lawani was seen with hubby Segun Wealth in cute videos. Photo: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

Lawani was spotted alongside her husband, Segun Wealth, who seemed to be taking beautiful maternity pictures of his dear wife.

Sharing one of the video posts, Lawani teasingly called out her hubby and accused him of making her revisit things she thought she was completely over with.

See her post below:

Another heartwarming video captured Segun cat walking with his heavily pregnant wife. The husband and wife both rocked black outfits just like they did during their wedding ceremony.

Watch the clip below:

Fans, colleagues gush over Toyin Lawani, hubby

The lovely video posts from the fashion entrepreneur stirred sweet reactions from her followers on Instagram.

Read what some of them had to say below:

jaynetpeters said:

"Make your love for each other never fade away."

emmanuellammadueke said:

"The king and his queen in their incredible empire!!!"

triple_chy_pretty_ said:

"When you marry your friend I Love thissssss."

blackienife said:

"Momma u are so beautiful..I can't believe u are pregnant because u carry urself very well,u are a rare gem,u are so unique and classic,keep it up momma,God will continue to strengthen u ijn..moi best couple for life."

