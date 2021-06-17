Nollywood actress, Oyebade Adebimpe popularly known as Mo Bimpe, recently added a new car to her garage

The dealership she bought the car from shared videos of the moment she got her key and papers for the car

This is the actress' second purchase from the dealership within three months and congratulatory messages have poured in for her

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nollywood actress, Mo Bimpe, is now a proud owner of two cars, both within the space of three months this year.

The official handle of the dealership she bought the car from, @unqiue.motors made the announcement on Instagram and revealed that it was her second purchase from them.

Actress Mo Bimpe flaunted her first car purchased in April Photo credit: @unique.motors/@mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

They also shared videos of the moment the actress got her key and papers which was laden with appreciation and prayers.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In another video, Mo Bimpe who was all smiles showed off her papers as she eventually took a look into her car.

"Signed, SEALED, SOLD, AND DELIVERED. Congraatulations @mo_bimpe on your second purchase from number 1 auto dealership in Africa. Within the space of 3 month. All of us at @unique.motors appreciate your patronage."

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerians congratulate Mo Bimpe

Congratulatory messages flooded the comment section, with a lot of people manifesting the same goodness for themselves.

Read some comments below:

Omowunmiajiboye:

"Congratulations sweetie."

Queenlabbyy:

"Congratulations!!"

Akindolanib:

"Congratulations love."

Deee_style:

"Congratulations, I am coming for my own purchase soon."

Fhattybee:

"Congratulations. I am next ijn."

Emmade1x:

"My time is coming, greater heights sis @mo_bimpe."

Olaoflagos___:

"@mo_bimpe Ml350!! Congratulations ooo! e too choke."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Mo Bimpe slams nosy fan

The Nollywood actress shared lovely photos of herself on her page where she donned a beautiful black abaya as she posed for the camera.

As expected, Bimpe's fans took to her comment section to gush over her while some also wished her a Happy Ramadan.

However, a nosy follower identified as therealdesola questioned why the actress used waist trainers with pregnancy.

In response, the actress called the follower stupid.

Source: Legit.ng