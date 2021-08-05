Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, recently took to social media to celebrate her daughter, Darasimi, on her 11th birthday

Darasimi clocked the new age on August 5, 2021, and her mother made sure it was a special celebration

Taking to her page, the movie star shared series of beautiful photos of the celebrant and accompanied them with sweet words

Popular Nigerian movie star, Kemi Afolabi Adesipe, was in a celebratory mood after her daughter, Darasimi, clocked a new age.

The much loved actress’ little one turned 11 on August 5, 2021, and the movie star made sure to celebrate her in a special way.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, Kemi Afolabi shared an adorable video of her lookalike daughter and accompanied with an emotional caption where she thanked God for her life.

Kemi Afolabi's lookalike daughter clocks 11.

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“My lil baby @darasimiadesipe all grown ALIHAMDULILAH

"It’s your big 11 in a bit mine why am I feeling all emosh tori Olorun

"Thank you Allah for giving me another chance to be with my baby gurl! Haa ONA OPE YO O will forever worship you ASEDA MI, I can’t thank you enough for showing me mercy my creator.”

See the post below:

The movie star shared another post with a compilation of the celebrant’s photos. Afolabi prayed for God to always be with her daughter.

See the post below:

Birthday wishes for Darasimi

Fans and colleagues of the actress also joined in the celebration by wishing Darasimi well on her 11th birthday. Read some of their messages below:

Iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday my babygirl I wish you long life and prosperity darling ❤️❤️❤️."

Bimboafolayan:

"Happy birthday my baby ❤️❤️❤️. Grow more in wisdom, knowledge and understanding."

Princessflaky:

"Happy birthday darling, continue to prosper ."

Ifeoluwa_olatj:

"Happy birthday darasimi."

Nice one.

