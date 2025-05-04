Young Progressive Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Anambra, Paul Chukwuma, and his running mate, Uzuegbunam Okagbue, join well-meaning individuals to wish Nigerian workers well on the occasion of 2025 Workers' Day

While Chukwuma is angry about the alleged ill-treatment of workers by the Soludo government, Okagbue harps on the need for workers to remain united and vigilant in their pursuit of social justice and equity

The duo express gratitude for the sacrifices and resilience of workers, particularly in the face of economic challenges

Candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) for the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra state, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has claimed that compared to workers in other states across Nigeria, the Anambra state workforce are least renumerated; adding that the state workers deserve better than what they currently earn under the Soludo administration.

In his message to workers in commemoration of the 2025 International Workers Day celebration, Chukwuma, a former National Auditor of the All Progressive Congress (APC), lamented that industrial dispute had become a major defining feature of the relationship between the Anambra governor, Chukwuma Soludo, and workers in the state, and maintained that he would prioritize workers’ welfare, and put an end to all labour disputes which the current administration has refused to address.

Soludo told Anambra workers are being unfairly treated. Credit: FB/Charles Soludo

Source: Facebook

Workers lament lack of housing scheme

While also lamenting that Anambra state workers do not have housing scheme that would help them have houses of their own, the YPP flag bearer insisted that “majority of civil servants in Anambra can’t afford houses for themselves."

"They're poorly paid, and there is no clear mortgage to see to that," Chukwuma regretted.

"You will agree with me that our civil servants deserve better. Soludo's government has no plans whatsoever to make this housing scheme an issue, and bring it to fruition. Yet, the same government is focused on constructing a new government house and new governor’s lodge. For him, workers do not deserve homes,” Chukwuma wondered.

Buttressing his point, Chukwuma observed:

“The fact is that from all possible standpoints, the current Anambra state government has grossly let down our workers, and it is regrettable. It is a shame that our workers are not a priority for this government.

But we assure them of a brighter future. We shall provide a sustainable housing scheme for Anambra workers, and also strengthen the health insurance policy, which Obiano's administration put in place, in order to cover all Anambra workers. We want a healthy workforce,” he concluded.

Deputy governor sends message to workers

Also, the deputy governorship candidate of the party, Chief Uzuegbunam Okagbue, has also sent a heartfelt message to Nigerian workers, acknowledging their hard work and dedication.

Soludo is battling a dip in popularity as the governorship election draws near. Image: FB/Charles Soludo

Source: Twitter

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, Chief Okagbue, a former deputy chief of staff in Anambra state, emphasized the critical role that workers play in driving the state's development and progress.

He expressed gratitude for the sacrifices and resilience of Anambra workers, particularly in the face of economic challenges. He pledged that Chukwuma/Okagbue team would prioritize workers' welfare if elected, advocating for improved wages, better working conditions, and enhanced benefits.

He also called for greater collaboration between the government and Labour unions to create policies that support workers' rights and dignity.

He encouraged workers to remain united and vigilant in their pursuit of social justice and equity.

He affirmed the Chukwuma/Okagbue team's commitment to championing the interests of workers, and fostering an inclusive environment where every individual can thrive.

He concluded by wishing all workers a fulfilling celebration, and reaffirming his belief in the power of collective effort to achieve meaningful change in Anambra state.

Soludo bans clergymen from preaching in marketplaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Anambra state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, had taken a firm stance against roadside preachers using loudspeakers in public spaces, particularly markets, labelling their activities as a source of noise pollution and public disturbance.

The governor announced that violators of the state’s noise pollution regulations would face a hefty fine of ₦500,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng