BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes star, Angel, was recently spotted having an emotional moment with another housemate, Arin

Both ladies were in tears as Arin tried to console Angel and tell her not to feel so bad about the things she had experienced in life

Arin recounted how Angel spoke on taking care of her great grandma who had dementia, how her first boyfriend died, among other painful life experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

BBNaija season six housemate, Angel, has always been open about her mental health struggles with her fellow co-stars but she seemed to break down recently while having a conversation with Arin.

In a clip making the rounds on social media, Arin was seen trying to comfort Angel as she encouraged her to stop feeling negatively about herself.

From their conversation, it was noted that Angel had been responsible for taking care of her great grandmother with dementia just at the age of 10 and that it led to her being depressed and wanting to take her own life.

Angel speaks more on her mental health struggles as she sheds tears. Photos: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

It was also gathered that Angel’s first and only boyfriend died. According to Arin, a movie needed to be made out of her co-star’s life because she had experienced things even adults twice her age had not.

Angel also added that she feels her boyfriend dying was because she shouted at her great grandmother for pooing on herself. The crying housemate explained that her actions made her feel so guilty.

Arin who was also in tears continued to encourage Angel and advised her not to feel bad about herself because she is a strong person.

See the videos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mixed reactions from fans

After the clips made the rounds on social media, internet users reacted to it in different ways. Some people described Arin as a good adviser while others said Angel should never have been allowed on the show because of her mental health struggles.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Holluwa_seyi:

"Why everybody Dey cry for this year Bbn ..."

Lauraopusunjuempire:

"Strategy."

Lindalineluxury_:

"See ehen ! Sometimes when you can really relate to the pains of others you would feel just like they feel .then coupled with the fact that some of us are Really emotional.i am like this ,I can't even stand other people go through pain or cry ! Haaa my own go pass oh. These days I have been trying to control my self ..But I understand Arin .I pray for Angel ! She needs To Find Peace to find herself. It is well."

Chim_dimmaa:

"Arin is even crying more than the cryer ."

Bhadgyalyada:

"I understand Angel’s tears but why is Arin crying? This kain therapist wey dey follow patient cry ."

Vicalluxity:

"Angel needs a therapist... and the person that selected this year's bbn housemates didn't try at all."

Official_preshie_:

"Arin is a good listener and she's good at encouraging❤️."

Interesting.

Angel shares her struggle in life

Just some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Angel who was the first female housemate to enter the 2021 Big Brother Naija house opened up about her life to the housemates.

The young lady revealed how she dropped out of school twice and started self-harming when she was 14.

Angel also talked about losing her first boyfriend in 2019 and how she isn't sure about looking for much in relationships.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit