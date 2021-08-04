BBNaija's Maria is feeling sad about nominating Beatrice, Yerins, Whitemoney, and Jaypaul, for possible eviction

The Shine Ya Eyes housemate broke down in tears while nominating fellow contestants for the show’s first eviction

A heartbroken Maria explained to Big Brother that she didn’t know what she was thinking at the time

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Maria has expressed how hurtful she felt when asked to nominate four of her colleagues in the house for eviction on Monday.

Having nominated Beatrice, Yerins, Whitemoney, and Jaypaul, the 29-year-old housemate said considering her relationship with her nominees and their personalities, they didn’t deserve to be nominated for evictions.

Maria says she's unhappy for nominating Whitemoney, others for eviction. Photo:@mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Maria told Biggie on Tuesday, August 3, during her diary session:

“I was really hurt yesterday about everyone I nominated because I was put in a tough position. But I’ve come to realise that this is a game, and it might again happen in the future. I wasn’t just ready for it. I was just shocked yesterday and that was why I was hurt.”

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Maria said although only Yerins and Beatrice were on her mind to be nominated for the eviction, she ended up nominating four persons, including Whitemoney, which made her feel very bad.

When asked how the nominations will affect her relationship with other housemates, Maria said she’s unbothered, adding that “we as human beings lie, we tell the truth.”

Maria, who escaped eviction last week, however, noted that her relationship with Whitemoney is still intact in spite of her choice to nominate him for eviction.

Watch the video here.

Fans react to Maria's diary session

As expected, Maria's words during the diary room session stirred mixed emotions from her fans and followers.

Read what some of them had to say below:

priscilla_amaksy said:

"Love her still. She’s so true to herself."

black__.unicorn said:

"I love how open she is to admitting her decisions ... I'm proud of you and we all make decisions we consider as mistakes.. regardless I'm proud of you fly girl .. she's so honest and I love it."

iamifeanyiebube said:

"We love you regardless! You still our queen."

ijeomaike_official said:

"I'm proud of you Maria."

raki11264 said:

"Make whona forgive her it hurts she already knows by now she will be having a lot of hate when she is not out yet!!country people make whona day calm down na yuss game No hate spread love."

Maria's page handler addresses trolls over nomination drama

Still in a related story about the Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Legit.ng reported that she received heavy backlash on social media for betraying her friendship with Whitemoney.

Maria's page handler penned a lengthy note on Instagram appealing to many on her behalf and how she’s only being herself in the house.

The emotional note from the handler stirred different reactions from fans and other viewers of the Shine Ya Eyes season.

Source: Legit