Celebrity best friends Kiddwaya and DJ Cuppy have gotten social media users talking after they were spotted in fresh pictures

Kiddwaya posted the photos on his Instagram page and he was seen kissing Cuppy’s cheek in one of the images

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the billionaire kids with some people suggesting that they should be dating each other

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Kiddwaya knows how to set social media abuzz and he just did that with recent photos posted on his Instagram page.

The reality star was spotted alongside fellow billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy Otedola, and from indications, they were both at a stadium.

Cuppy happily posed beside her best friend while one of the pictures captured the moment Kidd wrapped his arms around his friend and also placed a soft kiss on her cheek.

Sharing the photos, Kidd wrote:

"Happily unbothered."

Check out the pictures below:

Fans react, ask Kidd and Cuppy to date

As expected, the pictures from the best friends got many tongues rolling on social media. There were people who suggested that they should take their friendship to a next level and start dating.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

__blacgold said:

"Can you please get married."

shop_ab04 said:

"Y'all should just get married."

greaze.x said:

"these two are finally dating."

tosensengirl said:

" my CuppKidd pics finally, far too long."

dcm_gracee said:

"You both cute together."

DJ Cuppy honoured by London school

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy honoured by her former school in London.

King’s College London bestowed an award on the Nigerian celebrity disk jockey and she took to social media to share the good news.

Cuppy was also given the opportunity to perform and she reminisced on her time as a student of the institution.

