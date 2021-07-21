Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has spoken about how he rose to become a businessman

The socialite encouraged Nigerians to put in hard work in whatever they do, noting that their efforts will eventually pay off

Cubana recently made news headlines over the extravagant burial of his mother in Oba, a town in the Idemili area of Anambra state

Oba, Anambra state - Popular socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has disclosed that headwork is the foundation of his success.

Cubana who made the disclosure in an exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin on Tuesday, July 20, said neither miracles from pastors nor blessings from native doctors can give people money.

Cubana said he and his siblings opted to give their mother a befitting burial.

Source: Facebook

He stated that he was able to make his first N1 million in Abuja after his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

The socialite disclosed that the money was earned from profits he got when he served as a real estate agent. According to the businessman, he did a job for a man who paid him well.

Cubana said:

“We did it very well that he gave me N500,000 separately from the profit of N600,000 which I also made from the deal. That made it N1.1 million in total. It was after my NYSC that I made my first one million naira.''

He said he delved into entrepreneurship because he could not find a job after he graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1998, with a degree in political science.

Extravagant burial of his mother

Iyiegbu, who has been the talk of the town over the extravagant burial of his mother, defended his friends who displayed wealth at the funeral.

He explained that he cannot dictate to his guests how to spend their money.

The businessman stated that the burial of his mother offered his friends the platform to come and show their love and support.

According to The Punch, Obi urged people to desist from thinking that wealth must come through illegal means.

Abba Kyari confirms attending Obi Cubana's mother’s burial

Meanwhile, Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), has confirmed attending the burial of the mother of Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, the billionaire owner of Cubana Club.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on his verified Facebook page, Kyari described Obi Cubana as one of the most hardworking entrepreneurs he knows.

The policeman said this while giving reasons for attending the burial which was held at Oba, a town in Idemili North local government of Anambra state.

Source: Legit.ng