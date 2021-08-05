A young man, Olusina Daodu, has got a big break in his business as he sealed a deal with an American entertainment company

The managing director of 1860 Travels revealed he went into the logistic business as a way to earn a living after school

With the partner he has with the US company, he will be handling the travels of artistes under the outfit

A 37-year-old man, Olusina Daodu, has disclosed that he got his big-time partnership with an entertainment company in America that changed his life from nothing to something right from his bedroom.

Olusina, who is the managing director of a travel agency, 1860 Travels, narrated his grass to grace experience to Legit.ng via a telephone call with our regional correspondent, Adeoye Adewunmi.

The man said he started processing travels for people years ago.

How it all started

He said that he joined his friend's brother’s travel agency immediately after university in order to earn a living and years after he started his own, having garnered experience needed to triumph in the business.

Daodu noted that he started his travel consulting business without having a physical office until the turnaround deal with the entertainment company came and started having branches in most states across the country.

What the new deal brings

Olusina explained that the deal was to provide travel support services to the Nigerian artistes that the entertainment company is working with.

He, therefore, expressed his heartfelt thanks to God for such an opportunity which not many people had.

He narrated:

“When I left school, I joined my friend in supporting his brother and then, his brother was just starting up a travel agency. He was into visa consulting, trip consulting, travels, ticket booking and all what not.

“And not too long, my friend travelled and then I was the one left and so I became the personal assistant to the owner of the agency.

Olusina spoke further about how he continued in business:

“So, we have been working together and then I garnered experience. And it got to a point where I knew that I could also do things on my own.

“And when it got to the time that I had to go, and then I was just doing only consultancy and I didn’t even have an office. I was just working from home and it was just about the experience and what I had to offer.

On how the big breakthrough came, he said:

“It was in the process we had a bigger turnaround which led to us to opening offices in different parts of the country after we had a partnership with an entertainment agency in the United States of America and we started supporting their artistes with travel needs in the area of providing support services to some notable Nigerian artistes.

"Ever since then, I would say and I am thankful to God and thankful to all those who supported us in making this feat happened."

