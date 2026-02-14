"Why We Must Leverage Simplified Export": NPA Boss Woos Investors
- The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, called on traders, exporters, and investors to leverage newly simplified export pathways
- Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho unveiled Export Process Terminals (EPTs) as one-stop hubs to streamline cargo handling, documentation, packaging, and shipment scheduling, reducing congestion and turnaround time
- Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho emphasised partnerships with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and other stakeholders
Kaduna state - The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has called on traders, exporters, and investors to capitalise on newly simplified export pathways designed to reposition Nigeria as a competitive player in global trade.
Speaking during the “NPA Special Day” at the Kaduna International Trade Fair 2026, Dantsoho highlighted the Authority’s efforts to dismantle bureaucratic bottlenecks that have historically hindered participation in the export value chain.
“Let me seize the occasion of this ‘NPA Special Day’ to invite the entire trading and investing public to explore the tailor-made simplified export processes and other vistas of opportunity present at the Nigerian Ports Authority,” he said.
Export Process Terminals to streamline operations
A key component of the reforms, Dantsoho explained, is the creation of Export Process Terminals (EPTs), one-stop hubs that consolidate cargo handling, packaging, documentation, certification, and electronic shipment scheduling.
A statement cited by Legit.ng on Saturday, February 14, said:
“The Export Process Terminals were conceptualised to simplify what used to be a burdensome export process. Today, exporters can complete documentation, packaging and shipment coordination in a seamless and efficient manner,” he stated.
He added that the EPTs are electronically integrated with port operations through the call-up system, ensuring faster cargo evacuation, reduced congestion, and improved turnaround time.
Enhancing port-hinterland connectivity
Dantsoho emphasised that the NPA is partnering with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and other stakeholders to link EPTs with Domestic Export Warehouses (DEWs). This initiative is aimed at giving small and medium enterprises (SMEs) structured pathways to participate in international trade.
“We are determined to link value creators in the remotest part of the hinterland with the farthest clusters of demand anywhere on the globe,” he declared.
Trade as a driver of economic diversification
The NPA boss noted that trade remains one of the most effective tools for achieving Nigeria’s economic goals, especially in diversifying away from oil dependence. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to automate port operations through the National Single Window (NSW) system, which enables stakeholders to interact digitally for efficient processing.
“The National Single Window will deliver the greatest value with the greatest ease by enabling stakeholders to interact at the push of a button,” Dantsoho explained.
He added that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s renewed export orientation and local content development agenda.
Kaduna as a strategic commercial hub
Describing Kaduna as a key commercial gateway, Dantsoho noted its strategic location connecting the northern hinterland and neighbouring landlocked countries, making it central to Nigeria’s export expansion strategy.
“The strategic positioning of Kaduna as a melting pot of population, trade and transportation presents huge opportunities for linking local producers to international clusters of demand,” he said.
Commitment to partnerships
Reaffirming the NPA’s openness to collaboration, Dantsoho assured stakeholders that the Authority would sustain partnerships beyond the trade fair.
“Our doors remain open for partnerships as we work together to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic economy through enhanced trade facilitation,” he added.
