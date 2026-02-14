An archival report revisited a deadly Valentine’s Day bombing that occurred in Nnewi, Anambra State, on February 14, 1993

A parcel disguised as a Valentine gift exploded at Fingers Club, killing 23-year-old Cyril Okeke and severely injuring the intended recipient, Dolue Ubajekwe.

Police investigations linked the attack to a love rivalry, describing the incident as a rare letter bomb case during a festive period

As Valentine’s Day is marked again on February 14, a resurfaced archival report has drawn attention to one of Nigeria’s most shocking love-related crimes.

The story, revived by Archivi.ng, revisits a deadly Valentine’s Day incident that occurred more than three decades ago in southeastern Nigeria.

Archivi.ng resurfaces the 1993 Valentine’s Day bombing report from Anambra State. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Archival report revisits 1993 Valentine tragedy

On Sunday, February 14, 1993, a 35-year-old car mechanic, Dolue Ubajekwe, was spending the evening at Fingers Club, a popular relaxation spot in Nnewi, Anambra State. Around 10 pm, a small parcel arrived for him, presented as a Valentine’s Day gift.

Ubajekwe asked Cyril Okeke, a 23-year-old worker at a nearby restaurant, to assist in opening the package. What followed was catastrophic.

The parcel detonated instantly. According to Citizen magazine, the explosion came “shaking the ground as if the place was being shelled by enemy forces.” The package was later confirmed to be a bomb disguised as a romantic gift.

Valentine bomb blast shocked Nnewi

The blast fatally injured Okeke, tearing through his lower body and severely damaging his abdomen and hands. He died in the early hours of the next day.

Ubajekwe, believed to be the intended target, survived but sustained devastating injuries to his mouth and jaw. His condition was so critical that he could not speak to investigators for several weeks.

Police investigations later led to the arrest of an unnamed hotel worker. Authorities said the suspect was involved in a bitter love rivalry with Ubajekwe over a woman described as “a fair-complexioned girl” from Nnewichi.

Reports indicated that the same woman had previously been linked to a violent confrontation in Ibadan that resulted in a fatality.

Man kills girlfriend's lover on Valentine's Day. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The bombing stunned residents across Anambra State. Police sources told Citizen magazine that while violent crimes often spiked during festive periods in Nnewi, the use of a letter bomb was unprecedented.

Investigators reportedly compared the method to the 1986 killing of investigative journalist Dele Giwa in Lagos.

List of nine countries that ban Valentine’s Day

Earlier, Legit.ng reported nine countries in the world that, due to differing cultural standings and religious teachings, ban the celebrations of Valentine's Day by their citizens.

Valentine’s Day, marked every February 14, began centuries ago as a Christian feast honouring Saint Valentine. Over time, it transformed into a global celebration associated with romance, gift-giving, and public expressions of affection across many societies.

Despite its popularity, the occasion is not universally accepted. In several countries, religious teachings, cultural traditions, or legal frameworks have led to restrictions, discouragement, or outright bans on Valentine’s Day activities, especially in public spaces.

Source: Legit.ng