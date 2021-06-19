A young man was very brave that he resigned from his job and became a full time barber, never looking back

When Sheldon told his manager about his decision, the man laughed at him and said he would soon come begging

The man has never returned since and now has over 400 people working for him in several branches

A man identified as Sheldon Tatchell made a bold move many years ago to start his business and the results have been amazing.

You would soon beg me

In a LinkedIn post, the man said that he recalled when he told his boss at work that he is resigning to become a full-time barber.

The man said he never looked back since he left his job. Photo source: @legend_sheldon

Source: Instagram

According to Sheldon, the man made a mockery of him and said that he would soon be back to ask for his job.

I never looked back

The successful barber said since he made that move, he has never looked back. As at June 2021, the man has over 400 people walking for him and 46 stores.

As if those are not enough, he has 36 centres where people are being trained in the profession, places described as venues where next-generation barbers are empowered.

Many people were inspired by his bravery. As at the time of writing this report, his post has over 33,000 likes with more than 1,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lee-Ann Liyaana Kara said:

"Inspiring story indeed!!! So happy I stumbled upon this post, living proof that you are doing the most by empowering younger generations my Lil brother is part of Legends Barbershop."

Kananelo Mokgabudi said:

"I knew Sheldon before Legends, we worked and attended Gym together. Met him a few years after, and still humble as ever. One would have not said he has achieved such success. He was the same old Sheldon."

Valentina Ezeabasili said:

"Wow. Great stuff!"

Oliver Quambusch MBA said:

V"ery inspiring Sheldon. Congratulations. I can relate. When I left my job as Director of Sales & Marketing for a very upmarket Fashion Brand in London to set up Children's Charity Hotel Hope in Johannesburg, South Africa I got a lot of unbelief..."

