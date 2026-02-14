Suspected Boko Haram insurgents carried out coordinated attacks across communities in Borgu and Agwara Local Government Area, killing dozens

Residents said the assaults began early in the morning and lasted for hours without immediate security intervention, leaving several communities overrun

Locals linked the attackers to the recent massacre in Woro community, deepening fears of expanding insurgent violence in North Central Nigeria

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have launched fresh coordinated attacks on several communities in Borgu and Agwara Local Government Areas of Niger State, killing dozens of residents and setting houses and shops ablaze, Legit.ng has learned.

Residents who spoke with Legit.ng said the attacks began early in the morning and continued for hours without intervention from security operatives.

Suspected Boko Haram fighters kill dozens in coordinated attacks across Borgu and Agwara in Niger

Source: Original

A resident from Borgu Local Government Area told Legit.ng that the attackers stormed multiple communities around 6 a.m., leaving residents trapped and helpless.

“I'm from Borgu Local Government in Niger. Our community has been under attack since around 6 a.m. Here in Borgu Local Government and no military support have been taken to them.

“It's the same people that attack Woro that are in that same community taking operations from 6 a.m.

“I think up to now as I'm speaking to you they've attacked like three communities today. So that's what is happening. They are there, they once came like three weeks ago, slaughtered people in one village called Tungandaji where they slaughtered over 48 people.”

Dozens feared dead as attacks spread

Another resident, who identified himself as Damisa, also confirmed the incident to Legit.ng, stating that multiple districts had already recorded casualties.

According to him, Konkoso District and Shafaci District were among the communities attacked, with at least 26 deaths already confirmed.

He alleged that the attacks occurred without any immediate response from security agencies.

Further information gathered by Legit.ng revealed that the insurgents reportedly moved from village to village overnight, killing residents and destroying properties.

Another local source said the attackers had extended their operations to additional settlements.

“It's now confirmed that they've entered Konkoso town and killed 21 people. Our security source, Gaskiya News Hausa, also confirms that they've attacked Pissa, Zango, and Tungan Makeri villages, killing people and burning houses and shops,” the resident said.

Residents link attackers to Woro massacre

Residents claimed the assailants are the same group suspected to have carried out the recent deadly invasion of Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, which left scores dead and hundreds abducted.

The latest attacks come amid heightened fear across North Central communities following the Woro massacre, where terrorists killed residents, destroyed homes, and abducted about 176 people, mostly women and children, who were later seen in a disturbing video pleading for rescue.

Families of the abductees had earlier told Legit.ng that the victims remained in captivity, warning that their lives were in danger as no ransom demand had yet been made.

176 residents kidnapped by terrorists are paraded, recorded, and the video sent to their relatives. Photo: BahumenTV

Source: Facebook

Rising insecurity sparks panic

Community members in Niger state said many residents have begun fleeing their homes as the attacks continue, fearing further violence.

The development has intensified concerns about the spread of insurgent activities beyond traditional conflict zones into North Central Nigeria.

As of the time of filing this report, security authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the latest attacks, while residents continue to call for urgent military intervention to prevent further loss of lives.

Gunmen attacks Kwara community

Earlier, Legit.ng reported how a tragic attack by a group of terrorists hit a community in Kwara North, Kwara state, just days after Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the region.

Legit.ng gathered that the attack occurred on Monday, February 9, 2026, in Gidan Sani village, located near the Kwara State Permanent NYSC Camp under the Tsaragi Emirate.

Community sources told Legit.ng that the armed terrorists invaded the village and killed a woman and her two children, all members of the same family.

