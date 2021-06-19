A Nigerian man, Mojib Olasupo Baruwa, shared his relocation story and how he had to do odd jobs before gaining stability

The man said that people thought he did not know what he was doing when he left a juicy appointment at CBN

Everything worked together for him after attending series of interviews, he now works with the Bank of Canada

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian man identified as Mojib Olasupo Baruwa has taken to LinkedIn to narrate how his relocation has been since he left Nigeria in 2020.

He said he had to resign from his job with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), adding that his friends thought he was out of his mind to have left such a good job.

The man said that he learnt so many things during his dry time. Photos source: LinkedIn/ Mojib Baruwa Olasupo, Wikipedia

Source: UGC

He made a bold move

Olasupo said he had to do that because he wanted so much to be with his wife and daughter. He stated that the relocation was never easy but he learnt a lot.

He added that among some of the thing he did before he became stable was cleaning a warehouse, drive a forklift, working outside in cold weather, offloading a vehicle off weights, and make deliveries.

After everything, his laughter came

The man was doing all the odd jobs while preparing for exams and job interviews. He applied for hundreds of jobs.

With patience, perseverance, and prayers, things She called the 3Ps, the man was able to nail a job with the Central Bank of Canada.

Olasupo said he would have wanted not to share the story but he considered it important to let people know how hard work is good in self-development.

You inspire us

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rhoda Lalog said:

"Mojib Olasupo Baruwa thank you for sharing your story! Thank you for this nugget of wisdom that speaks to me: “Patience by acknowledging that delay is not denial.'"

Nwaka Cynthia said:

"Wow, congratulations."

Ibitola Omotayo said:

"The most inspiring post I have read today. Thank you so much for sharing."

Samuel Fianko-Ofori said:

"So proud of u. Congratulations. I left Central Bank of Ghana 21 years ago and went thru same challenges or even worse bcos I had no documentation to work when I came to the United States but today, life is different."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Our lives changed in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as Nonso and with the handle @Serioussist has come online to share his family's relocation story.

In a post on Wednesday, January 20, the man said he and his wife left Nigeria, a move that he called a "hard reset", suggesting they were at their lowest low when they did.

Nonso added that they left everything behind with the determination to start a new life in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng