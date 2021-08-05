Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola recently took to social media to recall some moments with her late colleague Moji Olaiya

The actress shared a photo and it showed her posing beside the late woman and another person she called her elder sister

Daramola prayed for Olaiya's soul to continue resting while urging her followers to also pray for the souls of people they have lost

Yoruba film star Foluke Daramola has taken a trip down memory lane to remember her time with late Moji Olaiya.

Foluke Daramola shares a throwback photo with late Moji Olaiya. Photos: @folukedaramolasalako

Source: Instagram

Foluke Daramola and late Moji Olaiya

In the photo Daramola shared online, she was spotted with the late Olaiya who was dressed in a black top. According to Daramola, the photo was taken in 2006 in London and she was six months pregnant at the time.

Stating that the late actress took care of her, Daramola added that she misses her a lot.

Check out the photos below:

Reactions

rukky17:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace."

muh_eenah:

"May her soul continue to rest."

claraibhwade005:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace."

bammysstore:

"Keep resting ma."

fashionista_ruth:

"May her soul continue to Rest In Peace."

the__real_tommy__:

"Rest In Peace Beautiful Soul."

Rachel Oniga is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that the veteran actress gave up the ghost on Friday, July 30, 2021.

It was reported that Rachel Oniga, had only a few days ago, still shot some scenes in a movie in Mowe Ogun state, before her demise.

The press release from her family members denied the reports that she died of COVID-19 complications. While confirming the news of her sudden death, Oniga's family stated that the actress died after a battle with a heart-related illness.

Source: Legit.ng