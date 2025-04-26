Chizzy Alichi's first child's gender has emerged on social media barely hours after she shared her maternity pictures

Medlinboss, in a congratulatory post to Chizzy Alichi, also prayed for the actress' newborn

Medlinboss' message to Chizzy Alichi, revealing the baby's gender, has further stirred reactions as many continue to celebrate with the actress

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi has continued to trend on social media following the birth of her first child, as Mimi Linda Yina aka Medlinboss joined the list of popular celebrities to congratulate her.

Medlinboss, a popular fashion designer, who also styled Chizzy for her maternity photoshoot, in a message to the actress, revealed the baby's gender, who she described as miracle child.

Chizzy Alichi trends as Medlinboss confirms she welcomed a baby boy. Credit: chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture from Chizzy showing off her baby bump, Medlinboss disclosed that the actress welcomed a baby boy.

"The Background Song Says It All GOD Is Not A MAN that he should LIE, What He Says He Will Do Promise Keeper He Has A Track Record Of Keeping His Word What GOD Can Not Does Not EXIST. Congratulations On The Arrival Of Your Bouncing Miracle Baby Boy May God Guide …Protect And Keep Him Safe In Jesus Mighty Name I Pray Amen," she wrote.

The post Medlinboss shared revealing Chizzy Alichi's baby gender below:

Actress Amarachi Igidimbah also confirmed Chizzy Alichi welcomed a baby boy, as she referred to her as 'Mummy Bomboy' in her congratulatory message.

Chizzy Alichi gives birth to baby boy, Medlinboss shares heartfelt prayer. Credit: chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

"How can I scream and shout at the same time , I am dancing like David danced Umuchukwu cos indeed God is Wonderful Chai Chukwu aluka , indeed God is present Big massive congratulations Mummy Bomboy @chizzyalichi You look soooooo heavenly."

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that actress Mercy Johnson, in a congratulatory message to Chizzy Alichi and her husband, shared how she felt when the actress told her she was pregnant.

Reactions as Chizzy Alichi's baby gender emerges

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as fans and well-wishers continue to celebrate Chizzy Alichi and her family. Read the comments below:

joy.okoye reacted:

"She's Soo beautiful...God that answers prayers...am Soo happy."

amarachinellybrightchukwu wrote:

"So happy for her ,,God have shut all the mouth that was mocking her ,this God knows how do his things ooh."

patroticorganicskincare reacted:

"Okechi Wu ahaya he's too faithful to fail. Congratulations my favorite and her hubby."

ambassador_godswill_miracle commented:

"I don't know where you've been waiting upon the Lord for answers,my prayer is that you will not wait in vain,your evidence will be loud and shocking to those that have mocked you in Jesus name Amen."

chizzy_damsel_ reacted:

"I'm shedding tears of joy. God has indeed shot the mockers mouth o 😢. Thank you Jesus."

Chizzy Alichi responds to rumour

In other news via Legit.ng, the Nollywood actress responded to rumours she had been controlling her husband.

Chizzy Alichi stated that her husband's friend would be behind such claims.

According to Chizzy, once a woman had a happy home and a man who listened to her and took care of her, many would not be happy about it.

Source: Legit.ng