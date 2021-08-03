Veteran Nollywood actor Harry B Anyanwu recently took to his official Instagram page to express his sadness over a situation

Anyanwu stated that someone is committing a serious crime with his full name, added that the same person is stealing from him

The film star then appealed to his loyal fans to help him report the page, adding that he does not steal people's intellectual property

Actor Harry B Anyanwu has shared a video of him threatening to leave social media as someone is using his identity to perpetrate evil in his name.

According to him, an unknown person opened a YouTube account in his name and even steals his own content to share on the same page.

Actor Harry B Anyanwu expresses sadness as an unknown person steals his content on YouTube. Photos: @harrybanyanwu

Source: Instagram

Harry B Anyanwu cries out over someone stealing from him

The actor said he found out about the fake YouTube account after he opened his. According to him, the unknown person using his identity also has over 60 of his contents on the page.

The actor said,

"I have written a petition about this to YouTube but no response. The one that really hurt me is the advert I did to promote my own YouTube account, he picked it, edited it and posted it on his so-called Harry B Anyanwu account. This is very hurtful. I'm really mad. I'm angry. It feels like everything I do, I am the one copying from him."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

reel_santiano:

"Post his account name and we report it sharply."

charmosky:

"Oga drop the fake YouTube channel so we can shut it down! calling YouTube tomorrow."

sknaijazuluboi:

"I will assist you to deactivate that account, ask all those your loyal boys, I smell fishy from them."

mr_onyified:

"He will still copy this too."

mrmiracleo:

"Oga he is about to do it again dat is if he has not taken dis one already to edit and repost again on his YouTube page. wahalah ..but going off won’t do u any good baba .. find him."

iamchideram:

"You can track him. He is obviously one of your followers. It's really painful. He needs to be brought to book."

mozaino_ij:

"The account will be deactivated, it’s so sad that some people don’t have conscience."

