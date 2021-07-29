OAP N6 has said media personality Toke Makinwa does not have the intellectual capacity to hold some conversations

The radio presenter stated this in reaction to his colleague's statement that Kelly Clarkson shouldna be paying for child support

N6 told Nigerians who see Toke as their mentor that it is at their own risks, adding that she is not a feminist

OAP N6 has reacted to the post of media personality Toke Makinwa on the issue of US singer Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The radioman stated that his colleague does not have the intellectual range for the conversation she chooses to go into.

OAP N6 slams Toke Makinwa for her post on Kelly Clarkson. Photos: @tokemakinwa, @mizhollywood, @n6oflife

Source: Instagram

Toke Makinwa could do better

According to N6, it is sad that Toke has a lot of followers who see her as their mentor.

Noting that she could actually be a positive influence on her female followers, the OAP stated that she goes from making trashy comments to behaving in questionable ways.

Read his full statement below:

She's not a feminist

Read comments from social media users below:

nellynells__:

"N6 never misses."

domingo_loso:

"She's not a feminist, people that are open-minded with common sense know that she's not a feminist, and so are other ladies that claim to be, especially those ones that put it on their BIO."

lynda_ever:

"You spoke facts bro!"

killcyrup:

"She go soon talk about who get money pass."

itspriscey:

"This N6 calls people out with his chest."

callmedamy:

"Lol this guy has a bad mouth."

danyel_lewis:

"True to his words, there is something fundamentally wrong with the way she thinks."

Toke slams a male follower who said she talked too much

Legit.ng earlier reported that the media personality had made a video imitating Nicki Minaj and while her fans and colleagues found it funny a man called Elkanem Peter called her a talkative and added that it is the reason she did not fit into her ex-husband, Maje Ayida's lifestyle.

He also age-shamed her to which the radio girl simply said that both he and Maje are mad.

The man still refused to give up as he reminded Toke that her ex-husband gave her the platform she is benefitting from because she was nobody before she met him.

Source: Legit