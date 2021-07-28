Popular Instagram influencer KieKie recently came through for a friend who had one of the lowest moments in his life

The young man did not get called to bar like his mates recently and the influencer took it upon herself to cheer him up

Kiekie pulled up at his house with balloons a trumpet man and a gift box while reminding him that he is not a failure

One can never underestimate the power and importance of good friends, and popular influencer, Kiekie recently proved that.

The popular fashionista pulled a 'motivational' surprise on a dear friend, Harmony who did not pass his bar finals like his peers.

Kiekie's friend Harmony shares beautiful surprise video Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

In a compiled video shared by the young man who is also a fashion designer, Kiekie showed up at his house with a surprise crew and a matrumpen who played a beautiful song.

Beyond all of that she made sure to declare positive words of affirmations on Harmony who became emotional and broke done in tears.

The influencer also showed up with a gift box packed with goodies boldly inscribed with 'you're not a failure'.

Watch the video below:

Sweet reactions

Read some of the comments sighted under the post below:

uchino.amatey

"This is so sweet."

Originalladychi:

"Beautiful."

Travelboxng:

"What a way to lift ones spirit up."

Engrevelyn:

"May God bless her."

Official_sandylopez:

"@kie_kie__ you are super amazing..no one could ever be around you and be sad. It's not possible. Your selflessness is second to none. We your online followers sef dey feel am. God bless you for putting a smile on his face."

