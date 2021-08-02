Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently took to his social media page to advise his fans and followers

The father of three told people to cut their coats according to their cloth and not try to impress others

Many of the actor's fans agreed with Yul's advice as they commended him for his word of wisdom

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has shared one of the shocking reasons why people beg for money.

According to him, people need to know that weddings are not one of the reasons to borrow money.

Yul Edochie advises fans about borrowing

The actor stated that going into debt just to get married is not a smart move. Yul advised people to do the level of wedding they can afford and not try to impress anybody.

The film star noted that if a person's spouse is urging them to go beyond their budget for a wedding ceremony, then, that partner does not love them.

Read his full message below:

Reactions trail post

As expected, Nigerians took to his comment section to react. A young man identified as Victee, however, noted that the actor should have shared his advice before the time he did as he had gone to borrow some money for his wedding.

Read other comments below:

dozie_ud:

"Nigerians no dey ever hear, dem go still do it."

consistentmuna:

"You are right sir."

_maarah:

"You are right."

juliettemaliette:

"Exactly bro."

realboy.dahn:

"Thanks."

erniemeky:

"Word."

No leave, no transfer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie said leaving the country would not solve Nigeria's problems.

The actor went on to state that he has been sent by God to liberate his people. The film star then noted that Nigerians must get it right and that can only happen when they stay in the country.

Yul said he would not leave the country, adding that his plan B is 'no leave, no transfer.'

Source: Legit.ng