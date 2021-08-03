A chief magistrate’s court sitting in Yola, Adamawa state, has concluded hearing in a case against a PDP youth leader accused of insulting President Buhari

Dimas Elishama, the chief magistrate, explained why the accused, Ikamu Kato, had to be punished for his actions

The politician has is currently facing disciplinary action from the Peoples Democratic Party for his controversial comments

Yola, Adamawa state - A suspended youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa state, Ikamu Kato, has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment by a chief magistrate’s court IV for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

According to The Punch, the court sitting in Yola, on Monday, August 2, convicted Kato and sentenced him for the use of insulting or abusive words with an option of N25,000 fine.

The court said it was wrong for the Kato to have used such words against the president.

The chief magistrate, Dimas Elishama, gave the judgment after the accused pleaded guilty when the charge sheet was read and explained to him.

The magistrate said that the court had considered the plea of the convict to temper justice with mercy and his conduct during the trial.

However, Elishama stated that the accused would not be left to go Scot-free, but be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

How the youth leader was arrested

Kato was arrested and arraigned by the Department of State Services through the office of the Adamawa state attorney general for a critical Facebook video against the SGF and Buhari.

The PDP youth leader had accused both officials of failing secure the lives of residents of his council where the SGF also hails from.

He made the post in reaction to an attack by the Boko Haram attack on Dabna community, during which over 20 persons lost their lives.

Kato has been suspended by the Hong chapter of the PDP for using vulgar language, against the SGF, a renowned figure from the council.

Source: Legit