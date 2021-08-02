The Peoples Democratic Party has over alleged killings of its members and supporters in Ebonyi state

The main opposition also claimed that the state government has special detention centres where kidnapped political opponents are kept and tortured

APC has, however, dismissed the allegation, describing PDP as an attention-seeking political party without agenda

Ebonyi state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi chapter has raised an alarm, alleging that its members and supporters have continuously been attacked.

The Nation reports that the PDP raised the allegation in a communique signed by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, three Ebonyi senators Sam Egwu, Obinna Ogba, Ama Nnachi as well as House of Representatives members from the party and over 30 other stakeholders at the end of the meeting in Abakaliki.

PDP alleged the Ebonyi chapter of the Ebube Agụ security outfit has been converted into a political attack militia used to silence perceived opponents of the gtate government.

But APC dismissed the allegation, describing the PDP as an attention-seeking party without agenda for the people.

The , alleged the Government has covertly established special detention centres in the state, where kidnapped political opponents are kept and tortured.

The party alleged the creation of Ebubeagu Security outfit by the government has increased persecution of political opponents in the state.

“What is most worrisome about the Ebonyi variant of Ebubeagu is that the recruitment, deployment and rules of engagement, including their command structure, is shrouded in secrecy.

“It is difficult, therefore, to hold them accountable for their crimes. What is more dangerous is the fact that since they operate in mufti, it is difficult to separate their activities from that of unknown gunmen and other criminals,” it said.

The party called on security agents in the State to investigate all the crimes against the outfit.

But Caretaker Committee chairman of the party and Commissioner for Internal Security, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha described the allegations as the handiwork of jobless persons.

Source: Legit