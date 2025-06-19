Former Nigerian Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has predicted that World War III is inevitable due to global violence and nuclear weapons

Murray-Bruce suggested that Nigeria’s peaceful diplomatic stance, lack of nuclear ambitions, and neutral position will shield it from the fallout of a global conflict

He further predicted that Nigeria will welcome displaced populations from countries like the US, Israel, and Iran post-conflict, offering refuge under strict visa conditions

Ben Murray-Bruce, the founder of Silverbird Group and former Nigerian senator, has predicted that the world is heading towards a catastrophic global conflict, potentially World War III.

Murray-Bruce further noted that this would be occasioned by the rise in global violence, nuclear weapons, and the presence of "trigger-happy" leaders.

Ex‑senator Ben Murray‑Bruce has issued stark predictions regarding World War III and the role he believes Nigeria will play.

As reported by The Punch, the former senator made these assertions in a live interview with Global Affairs Expert Dane Waters on Tuesday, June 17, saying:

“We’re in big trouble, and as long as we have the kind of leaders we have in the world today, I see World War Three coming, and it’s going to be terrible,” Murray-Bruce said.

Murray-Bruce: Nigeria will remain unscathed in World War III

Despite his grim outlook on the future, Murray-Bruce expressed optimism for Africa, particularly Nigeria, which he believes will be shielded from the destructive effects of a world war.

According to him, Nigeria's lack of nuclear ambitions and its peaceful diplomatic stance will keep it out of the conflict.

“The beauty of World War III is that it’s not going to affect Africa. Africa will be spared. You guys are going to fight all across the world, but we are going to be safe in Nigeria,” he stated.

Murray-Bruce explained that Nigeria's neutral position, without territorial ambitions, nuclear pursuits, or desire to engage in warfare, would protect it from external threats, Vanguard reported.

He also highlighted Nigeria's friendly relationships with its West African neighbours as another factor contributing to the country's safety in the event of a global war.

Nigeria will be refuge for displaced populations, says Murray-Bruce

Nigerian ex‑senator Ben Murray‑Bruce has presented striking views on the prospect of World War III and how Nigeria might figure in the unfolding scenario.

Furthermore, Murray-Bruce went a step further, predicting that Nigeria would emerge as a refuge for displaced populations in the aftermath of the war.

He suggested that survivors from countries such as the United States, Israel, and Iran could seek asylum in Nigeria, albeit under strict visa conditions.

“So yeah, there’s going to be a World War III, the rest of the world will be destroyed and we’ll be happy to welcome Americans, Israelis and Iranians to Nigeria,” Murray-Bruce said.

Historical parallels and the rise of global violence

Drawing parallels to the previous world wars, Murray-Bruce pointed out that the current political climate mirrors the conditions leading up to global conflicts in the past.

He expressed concern about the ease of access to weapons and the growing presence of aggressive leaders worldwide, Vanguard reported.

Murray-Bruce emphasised that it is the leadership, rather than the people, that causes wars.

He believes that the continued election of "crazy people" into positions of power is a key factor in the looming threat of war.

Israeli military announces killing of Iran's wartime chief

Previously, Legit.ng reported that in a significant development, Israel's military confirmed on Tuesday, June 17, that it had killed Ali Shadmani, whom it identified as Iran's wartime chief of staff.

The incident has added to the already escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, which have witnessed an increase in strikes, including a barrage of kamikaze drones launched by Iran targeting Israeli cities.

