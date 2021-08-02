Honourable Shina Peller has got people talking on social media after recently meeting with members of his constituency and eating at a local restaurant with some of them

The politician was given a warm welcome by his constituents who were all joyous that their son and brother was in his hometown

Honourable Peller asked members of his constituency if they already had their voter's cards, to which they replied in the affirmative and flaunted them

In one of the adorable videos the lawmaker shared on his Instagram page, he could be seen eating a local delicacy, amala and ewedu, with some of his constituents after their ward congress.

Another video shows the politician addressing his people and asking them if they already had their voter's card, to which they responded in the affirmative and raised them in the air.

Sharing the videos, he wrote:

"Indeed, politics is local. After our ward congress yesterday, I took some of my supporters to eat Amala. I enjoyed being in their company. Every moment was a electrifying."

Nigerians react

@official2baba

"If u don't know what Hon shina peller has done as a rep of his constituency just don't come and display your ignorance here pls."

@peroopee wrote:

"Waoooooooo!!! SP U are too humble ..keep it up ...Oyo state governor loading..."

@adagbaborn said:

"See the way he moves without fear of the unknown. This is the kind of leader and politicians we want. Not the empty promises ones that are always scared of being in the midst of their constituents. Keep up the good work sire."

@amajondubuisi9102 commented:

"Man of the people."

Shina Peller @ 45

Legit.ng previously reported that Honourable Shina Abiola Peller said he is committed to the welfare and progress of his people.

The lawmaker popularly dubbed "king of African nightclub" gave this assurance on Thursday, May 13, during a conversation tagged "Meet your Honourable" in Iseyin, his hometown.

The event, which was attended by Legit.ng, was organised by the lawmaker's social media team led by Comrade Hameed Olabisi as part of programmes marked for his 45th birthday celebration.

