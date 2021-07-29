Pastor Ntia has come out to beg Obi Cubana for the way he spoke about his display of wealth during his mum's burial

The cleric had earlier said that the money thrown around is better invested into the lives of people in Oba

In his apology, Ntia warmed himself to the businessman by calling him his in-law, saying his wife also hails from Anambra

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian pastor, Reverend Ntia, has backtracked on his earlier statement about Obi Cubana where he lashed at him for spending lavishly.

In the video, he said that the Anambra-born businessman could have better used the money thrown around during his mother's burial to better the lives of people in Oba.

The pastor noted that what he said earlier came out wrong. Photo source:@obi_cubana

Source: Twitter

How many lives did he touch?

He rhetorically asked in the clip how many houses have been reconstructed in the community to warrant such a big show of wealth.

Days after his statement, he came on the same pulpit to apologise, saying that his statement came out so wrong.

Pastor tenders apology

He went ahead to call the same Obi Cubana a great man and added that he is his in-law because his wife is also from Anambra.

When Facebook User Ayo Oyeniyi shared the clip online, it drew various comments from Nigerians.

Watch the clip below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Oyin Abioye said:

"May God have mercy on the pastor."

Olu James Olatunji said:

"Hope tithe and offering have not changed hands."

Suleiman Mohammed Sani said:

"These are the forerunners of our places of worship...such a disgusting attribute of a preacher!"

Odeyemi Oluwole said:

"It is well. He chewed his own words. Anyway I salute his courage."

Adeyefa Ayodeji David said:

"Very courageous. Very very courageous. Many pastors will never do that."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

My friends are rich

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi Cubana spoke about the heavy spenders at his mother's funeral whose demonstration of wealth caught people's attention.

The rich businessman said that those who came wanted to show his family love. He revealed that they are rich men who have established sources of income.

Cubana stated that they can spend their money the way they deem fit, suggesting that the guests are rich enough for such a lifestyle.

Among other things, the man also said that some of them are people who were his old schoolmates.

Source: Legit