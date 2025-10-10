WhatsApp which over the years has required phone number to register is now testing username feature

The messaging app will soon allow users secure preferred usernames in advance, ensuring fair access

That means regular users will soon be able to register and reserve the username of their choice before the official rollout

WhatsApp for the first time is set to allow users to secure their preferred usernames in advance before the official rollout.

The feature, spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.28.12, is designed to ensure fair access and prevent early adopters from monopolising popular usernames.

WhatsApp set to introduce username features. Photo: Nurpoto

Source: Getty Images

According to information shared by WABetaInfo, the system will help users plan ahead and personalize their WhatsApp identities, marking a shift away from relying solely on phone numbers.

The feature is still in development and will be released gradually to monitor performance and address any technical issues.

WhatsApp username feature

According to WhatsApp the username cannot start with "www." It should contain at least one letter, and only lowercase letters, numbers, periods, and underscores are allowed.

GSMA reports that the feature will likely boost privacy, too, as many users don't feel comfortable sharing their phone numbers with people they just met, so the upcoming username system will help with that.

WhatsApp did not share any official timeline for the rollout, so we can only sit and wait for the full rollout, which will likely happen in the next few months as the company is already preparing.

Whatsapp get new username features for users. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

WhatsApp other features expected

The username reservation tool headlines a series of new WhatsApp updates being rolled out across Android and iOS platforms.

Here are the other key features

Status screen shortcut for instant chats: A new button beside each contact who viewed a status update lets users start chats instantly without leaving the status screen.

Incognito mode for Meta AI: Allows users to chat with Meta AI privately, with no messages stored or used for AI training: offering full privacy and data control.

Live photos and motion photos: WhatsApp now supports the sharing of moving images with sound across iOS and Android: improving multimedia engagement.

In-app document scanning (Android): Users can now scan, crop, and share documents directly from the app: for added convenience.

Privacy controls for status resharing (iOS): Gives users the ability to decide whether others can reshare their status updates: with notifications when resharing occurs.

Unified call hub (iOS): Centralizes all call-related actions, including dialer, group calls, and favourites: into one streamlined interface.

New Tab Navigation Layout (iOS): WhatsApp has swapped the positions of the Chats and Updates tabs for select beta users as part of an ongoing design experiment.

