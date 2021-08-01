HushKyari: Holy Sinner in the Circle of Thieves? By Arogbonlo Israel

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this interview/article are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent the editorial policy of Legit.ng.

Editor's note: In this piece, a Lagos-based journalist and good governance advocate, Arogbonlo Israel, writes about the investigation of Nigeria's celebrated police officer, Abba Kyari over his alleged link with Hushpuppi.

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas aka Hushpuppi, currently facing prosecution in the United States of America, accused Abba Kyari, Nigeria's celebrated super cop, as one of the beneficiaries of the $1.1million loot received from a Qatari businessman.

For some, it's a big surprise to see such a clean police chief being called out in a fraud case, while others feel indifference as the Nigeria Police Force over the years have been known for corruption and many people see the development as a big blow on the image of Nigeria as one of Africa's most respected countries.

The IGP Usma Baba has recommended suspension of DCP Abba Kyari over FBI indictment. Credit: Police.

Imagine seeing one of your best police chiefs rightly tagged 'suspect' in a money laundering case involving a 'Big Alhaji' (as our Chinese brothers fondly call Nigerian fraudster) who has been known for his flamboyant lifestyle.

The current predicament of Kyari can best be described as 'holy sinner in the circle of thieves, and it will take only the grace and benevolence of Buhari's regime to save him from this doom that is imminent.

Going through the antecedent to the Hushpuppi vs Kyari saga, the former, according to the police chief, called him 2 years back that somebody in Nigeria seriously threatened to kill his family in Nigeria and it's on this premise he started building a relationship with him (Hushpuppi).

Kyari's statement partly read:

"He (Hushpuppi) saw some of my native clothes and caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account.

"The native clothes and caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and he sent somebody to collect them in our office. Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him.”

However, Kyari admitted to knowing about the money-related dispute between Hushpuppi and his colleague (Vincent), claiming it was on the basis of the call that the latter was arrested but later released when they (police) discovered there was no life threat from the suspect.

Why should Nigeria's celebrated cop engage in an informal conversation with suspected fraudster?

A careful look at Kyari's line of thoughts shows that he actually had a conversation with Hushpuppi and it bothers on money aside from the fact he claimed the money was transferred to a third party, but the question is, what has Belial got to do with Christ? The Biblical rhetoric should form a basis for one to properly dissect the dichotomy between the duo.

Could it be that Mr. Kyari is just a middleman between the embattled Nigerian socialite (Hushpuppi) and his accomplice? Why would a celebrated police chief highly respected by Nigerians go stoop so low to start up an informal conversation with a suspected fraudster in the first instance though he (Kyari) claimed it's before his arrest? There's more to this whole saga than meets the eye.

Kyari, in spite of this allegation, must either prove his innocence or otherwise face the consequences for his sins should he is declared guilty.

Abba Kyari's case is one too many. Hope the power that be won't upturn justice to favour their own just as in the case with Papa P, but the truth will always prevail in the long run. As it stands right now, Kyari is just a suspect until found guilty by a competent court. The world is watching!

