Blacklisted Benin Republic universities were found colluding with private Nigerian polytechnics to fraudulently secure NYSC mobilisation for their graduates

Students allegedly paid up to ₦400,000 to obtain fake HND and ND certificates, mainly through polytechnics in Nigeria’s South-West and South-East regions

Despite multiple denials from NYSC and education officials, evidence shows falsified records and fabricated CGPAs used to smuggle graduates into national service

An investigation has uncovered how some blacklisted universities in the Benin Republic are collaborating with private polytechnics in Nigeria to smuggle their graduates into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Findings revealed that the institutions obtain Higher National Diploma (HND) and National Diploma (ND) certificates for their graduates through Nigerian polytechnics, thereby enabling them to be mobilised for the mandatory national service.

Findings expose a fraudulent scheme linking Benin Republic universities and Nigerian polytechnics in illegal NYSC enrolments.

Source: Twitter

According to sources, students were charged as much as ₦400,000 to obtain these fraudulent certificates, mainly through private polytechnics based in the South-West and South-East regions of Nigeria.

FG's earlier suspension

In 2024, the federal government suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from the Benin Republic and Togo following an exposé by Daily Nigerian, which revealed that a journalist had acquired a degree in six weeks and successfully participated in the NYSC.

Over 45 universities were affected by the suspension, prompting some of them to exploit polytechnic channels to continue facilitating NYSC enrolment for their Nigerian graduates.

Graduates reveal inside operations

One of Esfam-Benin University students in Porto Novo, Seun, revealed that his university sent academic transcripts to a Nigerian polytechnic for "processing."

Others have been processed and are awaiting only mobilization into NYSC.

"Our certificates and names have already been done with the polytechnic. With money, you can purchase a Benin Republic certificate, then go to a Nigerian polytechnic, and obtain a new certificate which enables you to proceed to NYSC," he said.

Another graduate said a senior staff member at his Benin-based university introduced the “package” after the ban took effect.

He revealed that payments were made through intermediaries connected to officials in Nigerian institutions and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Investigation: Polytechnics used as cover

As reported by Punch, a graduate identified as Isa who said he had obtained his ND and HND certificates from a private polytechnic in Abia state and was awaiting mobilisation.

He said,

“A private polytechnic in Abia State was arranged for us. The registrar said our names had been submitted to NYSC. We’ll be going with the next batch. This is not a scam, it’s working.”

An administrator in Porto Novo who admitted taking part in the scheme explained the process:

“After obtaining the certificate from Benin Republic, we wait for the polytechnic to include the students’ names in their senate list. Once payment is made, transcripts are sent to the polytechnic, and the students graduate as theirs.”

High-level connivance and falsified records

Documents obtained revealed that fabricated matriculation numbers and cumulative grade point averages (CGPAs) had been created for some Benin graduates.

Investigators find that certain Benin Republic universities and Nigerian polytechnics collaborate to illegally enlist graduates for NYSC.

Source: Twitter

A lady named Wunmi confirmed paying ₦500,000 to secure NYSC mobilisation for her brother through a private polytechnic in Ekiti state.

“They assured me there was nothing to worry about. Many from the same school had followed this route and were already serving,” she said.

Denials from institutions and government

An official of Esfam-Benin University, Femi Simon, denied any involvement, stating,

“We have never mobilised our students from another school. We are waiting for the Nigerian government’s final verdict.”

The NYSC, through its acting Director of Press and Public Relations, Carol Embu, said it was unaware of such a practice.

“Foreign graduates are cleared by the Ministry of Education. All foreign graduates pass through them,” she said.

In the same vein, the Ministry of Education delegate, Folashade Omoboriowo, refuted the claims, stating that "such fraud cannot occur" as a computerized verification system.

The Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) was also reported as having said,

"If there's evidence, let them bring it up, please.".

Chairman, Council of Heads of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology, Dr Usman Tunga, also expressed ignorance of the practice but added,

"If such a fraud is detected, it will be reported to the relevant authorities."

