A Nigerian man said he bought his first car, and he decided to take it to church for thanksgiving and a blessing

The man said the car was blessed in church, after which he used the vehicle to drive his pastor home

However, the man said the car did not even take him home that day before it got damaged on the road

A Nigerian man has shared an interesting experience he had after taking his first car to church for a blessing.

The man shared the story on X, where it is attracting reactions from many social media users.

The man said his car broke down before getting home. Photo credit: X/Osas.

In his story, Osas said he bought his first car in 2012 and decided to drive it to church so that it would be blessed by his pastor.

After the church event, Osas said he proudly launched the car and even gave his pastor a ride home.

He said:

"I took my first car to church in 2012 for anointing. It was a Sunday, and after the prayers, I proudly launched the car; even gave my pastor a lift home since we stayed in the same area."

However, what happened later shocked him. He said the car broke down on his way home. Since then, he said he never took any of his cars to church for blessings again.

His words:

"Halfway home, the car broke down and had to be towed to the mechanic. It didn’t even make it home that day. That was the first, only, and last car I ever took to church for blessing. Ever since then, I’ve been blessing my cars myself and they’ve all served me faithfully."

However, Osas said he was simply sharing his experience. He said he did not blame the church or the pastor for what happened.

He said:

"See me see wahala o! I never said you shouldn’t take your things to church for blessings, neither did I say taking my car for blessing was why it broke down. I simply shared an experience that shaped how I began to see things differently afterward. Some of you even said I bought a bad car, really? The same car I personally went to Cotonou to buy with my mechanic, checked thoroughly before purchase and import? Abeg, make una rest."

See the post below:

Reactions as man shares his experience after car dedication in church

@OwenEnuel said:

"You actually bought a wrong car. And it was even the mechanic you took that sold you out and collected his share. Being that it was your first novice in the game. I've always been dedicating my new car bought and none has ever gone off even for the duration of time I used!!!"

@Axycove said:

"You saw the light, partly due to your discernment. Don't mind those people, the few you're ministering to will get the message. A lot happens in those social gatherings beyond your human vision. People, don't be careless or ignorant."

