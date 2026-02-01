The Nigerian Exchange ended the week with mixed performance as investors focused on Financial Services, Services, and ICT stocks

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Cutix Plc, and Secure Electronic Technology Plc led the top gainers by volume

The top losers included Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, May & Baker Nigeria Plc, and Livestock Feeds Plc.

A total turnover of 3.087 billion shares worth N81.505 billion in 222,185 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange compared with 3.748 billion shares valued at N99.865 billion exchanged in 237,179 deals last week.

A total turnover of 3.087 billion shares worth N81.505 billion in 222,185 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange compared with 3.748 billion shares valued at N99.865 billion exchanged in 237,179 deals last week.

Source: Getty Images

Market Activity by Sector The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.495 billion shares worth N33.923 billion traded in 83,939 deals, contributing 48.45% and 41.62% to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The Services Industry followed with 443.222 million shares valued at N4.936 billion in 17,615 deals, while the ICT Industry recorded 279.520 million shares worth N6.443 billion in 24,552 deals.

Trading in the top three equities Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Cutix Plc, and Secure Electronic Technology Plc—accounted for 513.382 million shares worth N1.139 billion in 4,895 deals, representing 16.63% of total turnover by volume and 1.40% by value.

Market performance

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.09%, while market capitalization appreciated by 0.18%, closing the week at 165,370.40 points and N106.153 trillion, respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX 30, NGX CG, NGX Premium, NGX Banking, NGX Pension, NGX Growth, and NGX Pension Broad indices, which depreciated by 0.13%, 0.63%, 0.75%, 0.63%, 0.41%, 1.13%, and 0.22%, respectively.

Market Breadth Forty-four (44) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than fifty-eight (58) equities in the previous week. Forty-nine (49) equities depreciated in price, higher than forty (40) equities in the previous week, while fifty-five (55) equities remained unchanged, higher than fifty (50) recorded in the previous week.

Banks and insurers dominated trading as investors repositioned portfolios. Photo: NGX

Source: Facebook

Top 10 price gainers

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc: +59.92%

Omatek Ventures Plc: +49.25%

UH Real Estate Investment Trust: +32.94%

Morison Industries Plc: +32.85%

S.C.O. Nig. Plc: +32.77%

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc: +32.39%

DEAP Capital Management & Trust Plc: +31.51%

R.T. Briscoe Plc: +31.44%

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc: +28.66%

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc: +25.00%

Top 10 price decliners

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc: -26.04%

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc: -21.36%

May & Baker Nigeria Plc: -19.54%

Livestock Feeds Plc: -13.70%

Austin Laz & Company Plc: -13.14%

Champion Brew Plc: -10.00%

Ikeja Hotel Plc: -9.92%

Union Dicon Salt Plc: -9.79%

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc: -9.61%

Royal Exchange Plc: -9.17%

