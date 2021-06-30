Governor Umahi of Ebonyi is set to carry out a comprehensive reform in the state's education sector

As part of the reform, the governor has sacked all the zonal education supervisors in the state over alleged fraudulent practices

Umahi has also directed a reshuffling of all the teachers, headmasters and principals within their LGAs, among other steps

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi, has reportedly directed the immediate removal of all the zonal education supervisors in the southeastern state from office.

The Nation reported that the secretary to the state government, Kenneth Ụgbọala, announced the governor’s decision in a statement on Wednesday, June 30.

Ebonyi governor, David Umahi, has directed the immediate removal sack of all zonal education supervisors in the state. Photo credit: David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the Ebonyi governor also directed that all the education secretaries that were on leave are to face disciplinary action to ascertain the level of their involvement in the alleged fraud in the state education system.

Meanwhile, all teachers, headmasters and principals are to be reshuffled within their local government areas.

The governor directed the 13 local government chairmen in the state to liaise with concerned authorities to carry out the directive.

Ụgbọala noted that the decision followed the emergency meeting held between Governor Umahi and stakeholders in the education sector on how to improve the state's education system, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

Education and health summits to be organised

Governor Umahi also directed that all the local government areas in the state to organize education and health summits to reevaluate the education and health systems.

He stated that during the summits, education and health stakeholders will make useful suggestions on how to make the systems more functional.

The secretary to the state government and coordinating commissioner have been tasked to coordinate the exercise which is slated to commence from Thursday, July 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Umahi speaks on restructuring

In other news, Governor Umahi has said Nigeria will enjoy relative peace if it is restructured in a way that one vice-president will represent each geo-political zone.

He disclosed this when he spoke on Monday, June 14, adding that the adoption of six vice-presidents will be a major step towards restructuring the country.

He said:

"My position about restructuring — for example: there are certain valid suggestions that have been made, to have six vice-presidents in the country."

Source: Legit.ng