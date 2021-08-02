Governor Umahi has thrown his weight behind the ruling APC's caretaker committee arrangement

The Ebonyi state governor said the caretaker arrangement does not violate the constitutions of Nigeria and the APC as some have argued

Umahi also described as peaceful and successful the ward congress held in the state on Saturday, July 31

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state has said the caretaker arrangement by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is legitimate and constitutional.

Premium Times reported that Francis Nwaze, the governor’s media aide, said he made this known while assessing the just concluded APC ward congresses across the wards in the state.

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Umahi reiterated that the caretaker arrangement put together by the party was in line with the party’s constitution.

He pointed out that the arrangement did not either violate any section of the party’s constitution or the 1999 constitution as amended.

His words:

“When that opinion was expressed, I had to go through the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the constitution of the party.

“A section of the party’s constitution empowers the National Executive Committee to set up a caretaker committee and this caretaker committee is to do the job of any of the organs of the party where there is vacancy or vacancies.”

Governor Umahi also described the ward congress held in the state on Saturday, 31 July as peaceful with a massive turnout of party members.

Parallel congresses: APC vows to take strong action against errant members

Meanwhile, the APC has vowed to punish members who acted contrary to its directive by conducting parallel ward congresses.

The leadership of the ruling party had on Friday, July 30, read a Riot Act to all its chieftains in all the states across the country against the conduct of parallel congresses.

Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the secretary of the APC caretaker committee, made the disclosure during an interview in Abuja.

PDP claims Supreme Court has nullified APC congresses under Buni

In another report, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has argued that any congress conducted by the APC under Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national executive is a nullity.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the statement via the party’s official Facebook page on Sunday, August 1.

Ologbondiyan said by virtue of the constitution, Buni cannot hold any executive position in the APC, while serving as a governor of a state.

