Atletico Madrid has confirmed an agreement with Atalanta to sign Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman

Lookman leaves the Bergamo-based club, having endured a difficult past 18 months trying to secure a transfer

The 2024 African Footballer of the Year becomes the fourth Super Eagles star currently in the Spanish league

Atletico Madrid has confirmed that the club has reached an agreement with Atalanta for the transfer of Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman.

Lookman is set to end his tumultuous spell with Atalanta, which peaked at the UEFA Europa League final in 2024, but went sour afterwards when he wanted to leave in the summer transfer window of 2024.

Ademola Lookman agrees deal to join Atletico Madrid. Photo by Maurice Van Steen/ANP.

Source: Getty Images

Atletico confirmed that Lookman had arrived in Madrid and his transfer will be official if he passes a medical and other formalities are completed.

The former Premier League star chose Spanish football despite having a more lucrative offer from Turkish Super League giants Fenerbahce.

Multiple reports claimed that he would be the first Nigerian player to play for Los Rojiblancos. However, Abass Lawal played 10 times for the club in the early 2000s, as noted by Transfermarkt.

The 2024 Africa Footballer of the Year will become the fourth Super Eagles contingent currently playing football in the Spanish top flight.

Super Eagles stars in La Liga

1. Akor Adams

Adams is Nigeria’s most in-form player currently in La Liga, having carried his form for the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations back to club football. He has scored three goals since returning from AFCON, two in the 2-2 draw against Elche and in the 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao.

The Benue-born striker joined the La Liga outfit from Montpellier in 2024 and has settled in gradually. He has six goals and two assists in 16 games this season, one of which came in the 4-1 win over Barcelona.

2. Chidera Ejuke

Ejuke joined Sevilla in the summer of 2024 as part of the three Nigerians the club signed, which included Kelechi Iheanacho and Akor Adams.

He joined as a free agent at the expiration of his contract with Russian club CSKA Moscow. He has struggled in Spain, also dealing with injuries. He has only three league goals and has not started a match since returning from AFCON.

Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke score for Sevilla against Real Oviedo. Photo by Fran Garcia.

Source: Getty Images

3. Sadiq Umar

Umar has been in Spain since 2020 after joining La Liga 2 side UD Almeria on a five-year contract from Serbian Premier League side Partizan Belgrade.

He moved to Real Sociedad two years later in 2022, but suffered an ACL injury days later. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia and joined the club permanently on January 8, 2026 after failing to appear for Sociedad early in the season.

La Liga sends message to Adams

Legit.ng reported that La Liga sent a message to Akor Adams after the Super Eagles star paid another tribute to DR Congo’s Patrice Lumumba.

Adams gained attention during AFCON after his celebration in honour of DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga after scoring against Algeria.

Source: Legit.ng