The UK announced new passport and entry rules for dual citizens, set to take effect from February 2026

Travel expert Sassy Funke clarified the changes in a YouTube video, saying they mainly affect British or Irish dual citizens

She explained that proof of citizenship will be required at airline check-in before boarding any UK-bound flight

The United Kingdom has announced new passport and entry rules that will affect dual citizens beginning in 2026, a move that could impact millions of British nationals living abroad.

A travel expert, Sassy Funke, has provided clarification on the new rules after many Nigerians and diasporans have expressed frustration and confusion on the subject matter.

A travel expert speaks about the UK’s new dual citizenship passport rules for 2026. Photo credit: Sol Stock/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Speaking in a video shared on her YouTube channel, she explained that the changes are linked to the UK’s new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system.

Who will be affected by new rule?

According to Sassy Funke, the new rules apply specifically to British or Irish dual citizens—people who hold British or Irish citizenship alongside another nationality, such as Nigerian-British citizens.

She reassured travellers who already entered the UK using their British or Irish passports that the changes will not affect them.

“If you already travel to the United Kingdom using your British passport, nothing changes for you,” she said.

The travel expert explained that the ETA system is designed for visitors, not citizens. Based on official guidance from the UK government, British or Irish dual citizens are not eligible to apply for an ETA.

The new entry requirements for dual citizens

She noted that from February 25, 2026, dual citizens will be required to prove their right to enter the UK before boarding a flight. Acceptable documents include a valid UK passport, a valid Irish passport, or another valid passport containing a certificate of entitlement, also known as proof of right of abode.

A travel expert speaks following the UK's announcement of the new passport and entry rules for dual citizens. Photo credit: Sassy Funke/YouTube, Clubfoto/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sassy Funke warned that the main issue will likely occur at airline check-in desks rather than at UK border control, as airlines are now required to confirm that passengers have the correct documents before allowing them to board. She added that airlines risk penalties if they transport passengers without valid entry rights.

She further explained that many people who may be affected are not tourists but individuals who may not realise they already hold British citizenship. This includes people born in the UK or those born abroad to British parents who never applied for a British passport.

The expert also advised parents to verify the citizenship status of children born outside the UK, noting that British citizenship by descent does not always guarantee automatic recognition.

According to her, the most reliable and cost-effective solution is to apply for or renew a British passport well ahead of travel. While certificates of entitlement and emergency travel documents exist, she stressed that these options are either expensive or should only be used as a last resort.

In summary, she said that from February 25, 2026, the UK expects British and Irish citizens to enter the country using proof of that citizenship.

You can find more details on the UK's official government website.

Watch Sassy Funke's detailed explanation in the video below:

Peter Obi speaks on having dual citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Peter Obi said he rejected the dual citizenship of other countries years back.

The LP flagbearer said he was conscious that Nigeria was his sole country and would need his full attention and commitment in the years to come.

Source: Legit.ng