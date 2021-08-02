A first class graduate of mathematics has made himself proud after bagging a PhD scholarship in the United States

The man identified as Olusola Dehinsilu said he has been trying for the scholarship since 2018 before finally having a breakthrough

Sharing adorable photos of himself on his LinkedIn page, he urged people to learn from his success story and never give up

A young Nigerian man identified as Olusola Dehinsilu has taken to social media to celebrate his achievement after bagging a PhD scholarship in the United States.

The pioneer first class graduate of mathematics from Olabisi Onabanjo University shared his academic journey on his LinkedIn page, where he disclosed that he will be studying at the University of Texas Arlington.

According to Olusola, he served as an assistant lecturer at The Polytechnic Ibadan during his NYSC.

The young man said he was automatically retained as a Graduate Assistant (GA) in his alma mater in 2018.

Olusola's post read in part:

"With this opportunity as a GA, I was saddled with the responsibilities of proctoring examinations, grading exam scripts, taking tutorials, assisting the HOD in executing extra-curricular activities, and many more."

Pursuing his masters of science in math

The young man said he set his focus on developing himself to become a world class mathematician through several opportunities, seminars, online studies and many more.

In his words:

"And I also enrolled for my Masters of Science in Mathematics @ Olabisi Onabanjo University, which I graduated in 2021."

It didn't come on a platter of gold

However, the PhD scholarship didn't come on a platter of gold as there were many rejections since 2018, according to Olusola.

The young man congratulated himself and urged people experiencing rejections never to give up.

He said:

"After so many rejections since year 2018, I wish to now congratulate myself on this great feat, as I successfully become a University of Texas Arlington Mathematics PhD scholar.

"I wish everyone could pick a point from my story (don't ever give-up)."

Lady who graduated with 1st class bags scholarship for masters in US

In similar news, a young Nigerian lady identified as Sarah Oladejo has taken to social media to celebrate her win after bagging a full-ride scholarship for her master's degree in computational biology at the University of Alabama, United States.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, Oladejo who graduated from the Lagos State University (LASU) with a first class said she was selected for the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship.

In her words:

"I was selected for the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship for a Masters in Canada and a Graduate Assistantship as well as a Fellowship for my Master's degree in the United States of America. Allow me to introduce to you a Graduate Scholar and Fellow at the University of Alabama, USA going for a Master's degree in Computational Biology on a full-ride scholarship."

