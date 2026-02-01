Ademola Lookman has chosen to join Atletico Madrid over a ₦18 billion-per-year offer from Fenerbahçe

Atalanta agreed on €35 million plus €5 million in add-ons with Atletico Madrid for the Nigerian forward

Lookman ends long transfer saga, set to join La Liga giants and continue his European career

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has shocked many by rejecting a staggering ₦18 billion-per-year salary offer from Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, opting instead for a move to Atletico Madrid in Spain.

Lookman has been caught in a transfer web involving two of Europe’s traditional clubs after another impressive showing for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations where he led the Super Eagles to win a bronze medal.

According to Transfermarkt, the Nigerian winger had initially agreed on personal terms with Fenerbahçe for a potential winter transfer, but negotiations stalled when the Turkish side failed to meet Atalanta’s €40 million valuation.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Lookman has now informed all parties of his clear preference to join the La Liga club, prioritising sporting ambition over financial gain.

The decision marks a significant step for the 28-year-old, who has consistently proven his quality in Italy and aims to further establish himself in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Atletico Madrid reaches agreement for Lookman

Sources indicate that Atletico Madrid has reached a verbal agreement with Atalanta, offering €35 million upfront plus €5 million in performance-based add-ons, One Football reports.

While final formalities are still pending, the deal signals the likely conclusion of Lookman’s long-running transfer saga, which has seen interest from multiple European clubs over the past year.

Since joining Atalanta in the summer of 2022, Lookman has become a key figure, racking up 55 goals and 27 assists in 137 appearances across all competitions.

His contributions were instrumental in Atalanta’s first European title, and he has continued to demonstrate consistency and versatility, operating effectively as a winger and forward.

Next steps for the Super Eagles star

Following the agreement, logistical preparations are underway for Lookman’s move to Spain.

Reports suggest he will travel to Madrid in the coming days to undergo a medical and finalise his contract with Atletico.

With a reported total transfer value of €40 million, the deal represents a major investment for the Spanish club and underscores their faith in Lookman’s abilities.

This transfer not only ends weeks of speculation over his future but also provides a boost for the Super Eagles, who now see one of their key players set to compete at the highest level in Europe.

Lookman’s career trajectory continues its upward momentum as he prepares to take on new challenges in La Liga, aiming to make a mark both for club and country.

