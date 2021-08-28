A young Nigerian man, Ohimai Amaize, has inspired social media with his academic success after graduating with a master's degree from Columbia University

The young man received a full scholarship from Columbia Global Center in 2020 and graduated on Friday, August 27

Ohimai shared adorable graduation photos on social media and Nigerians soon flooded the comment section to celebrate with him

A young Nigerian man identified as Ohimai Amaize has taken to social media to celebrate graduating with a master's degree from Columbia University after receiving a full scholarship from Columbia Global Centers.

Sharing adorable graduation photos on his LinkedIn page, the young man who finished his graduate study on Friday, August 27, expressed gratitude to God for finishing strong.

The young man has inspired Nigerians on social media. Photo credit: Ohimai Amaize/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In his words:

"Yesterday, I graduated from Columbia University - Graduate School of Journalism with a Master’s Degree after receiving a full scholarship from Columbia Global Centers in 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"It’s been an intense year of academic work. But I am grateful to God for the grace to finish strong. I am also deeply humbled by the support I received from Columbia University in the City of New York, family, friends and well-wishers too numerous to mention. I salute you all. Thank you!"

Many celebrate the Ohimai

Social media users soon flooded the comment section of the young man's post to congratulate him.

Muyi Aina said:

"Congrats Ohimai. We should speak soon."

Audu Maikori commented:

"Love this! Very very proud of your journey and your story ! The world awaits your next move!! Congratulations bro."

Francis Achi wrote:

"Great. Congratulations."

Ellams Abass Abdullahi said:

"Congratulations brotherly."

Nigerian man bags PhD scholarship in the US

In other news, a young Nigerian man identified as Olusola Dehinsilu has taken to social media to celebrate his achievement after bagging a PhD scholarship in the United States.

The pioneer first class graduate of mathematics from Olabisi Onabanjo University shared his academic journey on his LinkedIn page, where he disclosed that he will be studying at the University of Texas Arlington.

According to Olusola, he served as an assistant lecturer at The Polytechnic Ibadan during his NYSC.

Source: Legit.ng