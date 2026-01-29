A Nigerian lady has advised Nigerians on the alleged importance of carrying a small quantity of rice when going out

In a trending post shared via her official account, she listed benefits she believes can be achieved with the aid of a small amount of rice

While some netizens in the comments found her views superstitious, many others had differing opinions

A Nigerian lady recently ignited a heated discussion on social media after speaking about attracting good fortune.

The lady alleged that carrying a small quantity of rice could bring about positive change in one's life; an opinion that was heavily criticised.

Lady speaks about alleged importance of rice

The advice-giver, identified as @yoga_queen01 on X, claimed that keeping rice in one's purse or wallet could have an impact on one's financial prospects.

According to her, rice has the power to draw money and luck, invite favours and abundance, and pave the way for success.

In her words:

"Keep a small amount of rice in your purse or wallet; it attracts luck and draws money to you wherever you go. It also invites favors, abundance, clears the way for success, and allows wealth flow freely into your life."

Note: Everything alleged in this article about 'rice' was solely based on the claims of Yoga_queen01, not Legit.ng. Do your own due diligence.

Reactions as lady speaks about rice

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the lady's post.

Peterside said:

"Why not carry the full bag to monopolize the luck?"

Ebenezer said:

"Make sure you add small pepper and fish if you want to attract hard currencies."

The Noble said:

"You need to change your name to Alale (ancestor). I don't seem to understand you again."

Murphy Law said:

"As ebe now I don put like 2 mudu for my pocket ,hope by tomorrow FIRS go call me?"

Omoye said:

"Instead of you people to go and work. You'll be looking for free money. If you like put one bag of rice in your purse, if you no work, you no go chop."

Henry Divine said:

"Whoever doesn't work hard will still get an empty wallet. Nigerians believe in too many superstitions."

399 billion said:

"Okay na. Don't work. Just be carrying rice up and down. When hunger strikes you na to chop that raw rice b4 you kpai while waiting for a magical luck or favour."

Chi Emelie reacted:

"Una don start? The one bag wey de my room since this year never bring good luck, e come be small amount for pursue go bring am?"

Travis said:

"Quick one. so how come the people selling rice are not the richest, abi the one wey full bag no de attract favor ni? I’m asking because I sell rice and I need to know how this works."

Adesokan said:

"It’s even good I am seeing this. I normally do this, and people see me as a strange person even after explaining. Thank goodness I am not alone."

Ola reacted:

"Ahbeg Make I kuku dey cook for road. Abi, how you see ham? I fih Dey carry small 5 KG cylinder, alongside with palm oil and other condiments."

Amos Elisha said:

"Are we putting inside a small leather before we put it inside our pocket or we just put the rice like that."

Zoomboog said:

"Get rich or die trying. Before I hear say na coins. Some say na kola to pursue winch wey dey block progress. Now rice. Only God knows what they'll ask us to carry in our pocket tomorrow make police no go arrest person say I be native doctor."

Khris added:

"If this is true, why person never dash me Lamborghini each time go buy rice for market dey carry go house. Abi market rice no dey draw favor? Make una dey calm down for this social media."

See the post below:

