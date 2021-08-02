The PDP in Hong LGA, Adamawa state, has suspended its youth leader, Ikama Kato, for using vulgar language on SGF Mustapha and President Buhari

Though Kato apologised after the suspension, a pro-Mustapha group in Adamawa took the PDP chieftain to court

The court subsequently ordered that the PDP youth leader be remanded in prison till Monday, August 2

Hong LGA - Ikama Kato, the suspended youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa state has been remanded in prison for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and SGF Boss Mustapha on Facebook.

The Punch reported that Kato hails from the same council with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; the Hong local government area of Adamawa state.

The suspended PDP youth leader in the Hong LGA of Adamawa state, Ikama Kato, has been remanded in prison for insulting SGF Boss Mustapha and President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The suspended PDP youth leader was said to have taken to his Facebook page to condemn the insecurity in the area following recent attacks by suspected Boko Haram members.

The youth leader reportedly called out the SGF and Buhari for failing to secure the lives of residents in a viral video.

He labelled the SGF “a disappointment and a failure” just as he described the two leaders as “useless men” in power.

Kato suspension from the PDP

Following the development, the Hong chapter of the PDP suspended Kato for using vulgar language.

The party chapter reportedly said it frowned on his vituperations against the SGF, a renowned figure from the council.

Shortly after his suspension by the PDP, a remorseful Kato made another video and apologised.

Group drags PDP chieftain court

Despite his apology, a group named Adamawa Concerned Citizens led by Hussain Gambo, a supporter of the SGF, dragged Kato before a magistrate’s court.

The group’s leadership said it took the decision to serve as a deterrent to those using social media to slander responsible Nigerians.

The Chief Magistrate, Dimas Gwama, who took the plea of the accused, ordered him to be remanded in prison till Monday, August 2.

Boko Haram: Buhari reacts to attack on Adamawa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari reacted to the killing of Nigerians in Adamawa state including a vigilante leader and head of Dabna, a village in Dugwaba, Hong local government area.

The president vowed that such a level of disregard for the sanctity of life cannot go unpunished.

He directed security officials to respond to security threats promptly and decisively, adding that his administration can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians that have entrusted their security in his hands.

Source: Legit