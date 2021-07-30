Lagos state - The newspapers review for the week of July 23- July 29 was dominated by reports about the arrest of a Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

1. Sunday Igboho: Benin Court Finally Gives Verdict, Orders Detention of Yoruba Activist in Prison

The Court of Appeal in the Benin Republic has ordered the remand of the Yoruba nation agitator and activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, pending further investigation into the allegations levelled against him.

The News reports that the court ordered that Igboho should be taken away from the Cotonou police station where he is currently being detained in a prison.

Legit.ng gathered that he was allegedly arrested based on an international arrest warrant issued against him after he was declared wanted by Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS).

2. Kanu, Igboho's Arrest: Northern Group Talks Tough, Reveals What FG Should Do to Bandits, Armed Herdsmen

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has berated the federal government over its handling of the bandits and armed herdsmen terrorising the northern part of the country.

The Punch reported that the northern group urged the government to deploy the same tactics adopted in the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, in tackling the rampaging bandits.

Legit.ng gathers that SOKAPU’s national president, Jonathan Asake, stated this while addressing journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, July 22.

3. EFCC Reportedly Arrests Prominent Ex-Governor Who Is a Serving Senator, Wife over Corruption Allegations

Premium Times has reported the alleged arrest of a former governor of Nasarawa state and serving senator, Tanko Al-Makura, and his wife, Mairo, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Citing anonymous sources, the newspaper added that the couples were being grilled by operatives of the anti-graft agency at its headquarters in Abuja.

It further stated that details of the allegation against the ex-governor and his wife were sketchy.

4. Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial: Police Arrest Omoyele Sowore at Abuja Court

A journalist, Omoyele Sowore, was reportedly arrested by the police near the premises of the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday, July 26.

According to Premium Times, Sowore was arrested when attempting to observe the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Shortly after the arrest, Sowore confirmed in a Facebook video that he had been released by the police.

5. Uncertainty As Benin Republic Lawmaker Reveals Why Sunday Igboho Could Be Sentenced to 21 Years Imprisonment

Reports have indicated that the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, may face 21 years imprisonment if he is found guilty of using a forged passport from the Benin Republic.

There were claims on social media that Igboho was arrested with a fake Beninese passport in the West African country while trying to catch a flight to Germany.

6. Buni, Akeredolu to Vacate Seats? Anxiety Rocks APC as Supreme Court Decides on Ondo Guber

Nigerian Tribune is reporting that there is serious tension among chieftains and principal members of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja as the Supreme Court is to give a verdict on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's election victory.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, is challenging the nomination letter of Akeredolu signed by Mai Mala Buni who doubles as the governor of Yobe and the interim chairman of the ruling's party's caretaker committee

The publication on Wednesday, July 28, said an APC source who spoke without giving his name disclosed that executive members of the party are afraid that if the court gives a judgment different from the ruling of the Court of Appeal, there will be serious trouble within the ranks.

