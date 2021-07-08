President Buhari has expressed displeasure over the brutal killing of some citizens in Adamawa state

The Nigerian leader in a statement on Thursday, July 8, vowed that no criminal perpetrators will be left unpunished

The attack on communities particularly in the north has drawn attention to Nigeria's growing insecurity challenges

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the killing of Nigerians in Adamawa state including a vigilante leader and head of Dabna, a village in Dugwaba, Hong local government area, Daily Trust reports.

Recall that Danga, a village close to the hometown of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday, July 7.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, July 8, reacted to the attack on Adamawa state. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

However, Buhari in reaction to the incident stated that this level of disregard for the sanctity of life cannot go unpunished.

The Nigerian leader in a statement issued on Thursday, July 8, by his media aide, directed security officials to respond to security threats promptly and decisively, Nigerian Tribune.

According to Buhari, his administration can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians that have entrusted their security in his hands.

He went on to raise a high-powered delegation to visit the community to convey his sympathies to the families of victims and the government of Adamawa.

